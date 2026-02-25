“Deranged”: Trump calls Omar, Tlaib “lunatics” with “bulging, bloodshot eyes”

Donald Trump lashed out at Reps. Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar on Wednesday, criticizing the Democrats for heckling him at a “very elegant State of the Union” address.

Tlaib and Omar vocally opposed Trump’s comments about Somali Americans in Minnesota, jeering the president during his long-winded speech. In a post to Truth Social, Trump called the pair “lunatics” and accused them of having “the bulging, bloodshot eyes of crazy people.”

“Watch Low IQ Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib,” he wrote. “They… look like they should be institutionalized. When people can behave like that, and knowing that they are Crooked and Corrupt Politicians, so bad for our Country, we should send them back from where they came — as fast as possible.”

Trump went on to say that the outspoken progressives “can only damage” the country with their presence.

“They should actually get on a boat with Trump Deranged Robert De Niro, another sick and demented person with, I believe, an extremely Low IQ, who has absolutely no idea what he is doing or saying — some of which is seriously CRIMINAL!” he wrote. “He may be even sicker than Crazy Rosie O’Donnell, who is right now in Ireland trying to figure out how to come back into our beautiful United States.”

Advertisement:

Start your day with essential news from Salon.

Sign up for our free morning newsletter, Crash Course.

Omar and Tlaib loudly criticized the president over the killing of American citizens by ICE agents on Tuesday night. Omar also threw in jabs about Trump’s appearance in the case files of sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein.

“You are killing people!” Omar yelled from the audience as Trump discussed immigration raids in cities like Minneapolis. She repeatedly countered Trump’s statements with shouts of “liar!”