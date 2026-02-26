“They can’t ride off into the sunset”: Moulton calls for ICE agents to be “prosecuted”

Democratic Party leadership have been notably mealy-mouthed about the fate of Immigration and Customs Enforcement once they are back in power. But if the party line is some version of reforming the relatively young agency, nobody told Rep. Seth Moulton.

The Mass. Democrat called for ICE to be “abolished” and its agents “prosecuted” in a new interview with Mehdi Hasan.

“It’s not enough just to let them ride off into the sunset,” he said. “There has to be accountability. You can’t enforce the law if you think you’re above it, and these guys are breaking the law every single day.”

Moulton, who is running for a Senate seat in his state, said that promises to reform the agency don’t hold water after its actions in the Trump administration.

“There was a time when that was believable. It’s no longer believable,” he said.

Moulton added that needs to have a well-defined plan for how to handle ICE when they take power and push that plan to voters.

“It’s not enough just to say ‘no’ to Trump. You got to have a plan. Democrats need to have a plan,” he said. “When we lead, we win. Everyone knows that we’re opposed to Trump, but we’ve got to explain what our alternative is.”

