US and Israel strike Iran in major escalation and possible regime change

Early Saturday, Israel and the United States launched coordinated military strikes against targets inside Iran, dramatically escalating tensions in the Middle East and marking one of the most significant confrontations between Tehran and Washington/Tel Aviv in years.

Israeli officials described the operation as a pre-emptive strike aimed at “neutralizing threats” from Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missile capabilities. Explosions were reported across the Iranian capital Tehran, and Iranian state media broadcast plumes of smoke over other cities, including Qom, Karaj and Kermanshah.

In Israel, air raid sirens sounded nationwide, a 48-hour state of emergency was declared, and civilian airspace was shut down as defense forces prepared for potential retaliation.

The United States participated alongside Israel, though U.S. officials have not fully detailed the scope of its involvement. In a video message announcing the strikes, President Donald Trump said “major combat operations” were underway and urged the Iranian people to rise against their government.

Iran’s government denounced the attacks, calling them a breach of the U.N. Charter and vowing “no leniency” in defense of its territory. Tehran has responded with its own missile and drone strikes targeting Israeli territory and U.S. military bases across the Middle East, according to regional reporting.

The strikes come after months of deteriorating diplomatic efforts between the United States and Iran over Tehran’s nuclear program and missile development. Negotiations earlier in 2026 had shown brief promise but ultimately collapsed without a comprehensive deal.

International reactions were swift. Russia condemned the U.S.–Israeli action as an “unprovoked act of armed aggression,” warning that the strikes could trigger a humanitarian and regional crisis, and called for a return to diplomacy. Meanwhile, European governments expressed concern about the potential for further escalation and urged restraint.

Civilian impact on the ground in Iran remains unclear, with no confirmed casualty figures from the initial strikes. Airspace closures and regional travel disruptions are widespread, and military forces across the Middle East are on heightened alert.

This situation is still developing, and further updates are expected as more information becomes available.