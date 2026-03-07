Steaks, sushi and the softer side of Vegas

There’s something about Las Vegas. Its glamour, abundance and sheer scale — a true concrete jungle — can be loved or hated depending on who you ask. But one thing is undeniable: everyone can have a good time in Las Vegas, whether that means catching a show, enjoying nature, indulging in a spa day or settling in for an unforgettable meal.

I spent a week in the city while attending SEMA, the massive automotive trade show that takes over the Strip each year. Between work obligations, I made it my mission to explore some of the restaurants, hotels and experiences that make Vegas such a playground for indulgence — from perfectly cooked steaks and inventive contemporary Indian dishes to standout sushi counters, lavish brunches and a few well-earned spa escapes along the way.

Where to stay

The Cosmopolitan — One of the few hotels on the Las Vegas Strip with balconies, The Cosmopolitan was positively buzzing when I arrived. Body-themed art hangs throughout the property, some far more risqué than I expected, much to my surprise and delight. Customer service felt a touch cold and impersonal — not entirely unexpected at a hotel this busy.

My room was large, with a sectional sofa, two TVs and a balcony overlooking the pool with partial views of the Strip. The bed was wonderfully comfortable, though the shower in the spacious bathroom had a faint moldy smell. Like most hotels on the Strip, you have to walk through the casino to reach the rooms, but here rideshares and taxis share the same pickup location, which makes coming and going much easier.

Pro tip: Stock up on water before checking in; Fuji bottles in the room cost $18 each.

Four Seasons — Of all the hotels I’ve stayed at in Las Vegas (at least six by my last count), the Four Seasons is easily my favorite. There are plenty of reasons why — excellent service, comfortable beds and convenient pickup and drop-off right out front — but the real draw is the tranquility. There’s no casino floor to walk through and no lingering cigarette smoke. Instead, it feels like the calm eye of the storm, a peaceful retreat amid the chaos of the Strip.

This was my second stay, and somehow it was even better than the first. The hotel sits within Mandalay Bay, so if you want to gamble or explore the larger resort, everything is just a short walk away. Inside, you’ll find a lively lobby, two restaurants — including Michael Mina’s Bourbon Steak — an onsite spa and a pool, more than enough to keep you occupied.

Breakfast at the Veranda restaurant was a highlight: fluffy eggs topped with caviar and bacon that was shatteringly crisp (make sure to ask for it that way). On weekends, the restaurant also offers an impressive all-you-can-eat brunch that’s well worth checking out.

Dinner

Tamba — Walking into Tamba, you’re immediately struck by the opulent decor and warm welcome from the host. High ceilings and plush seating make the space feel dramatic yet comfortable, but despite all that visual spectacle, the food ultimately steals the show. Every bite was so memorable that I’m still thinking about the meal months later.

The cuisine is described as contemporary Indian, though that label hardly captures the range on the menu. There’s an abundance of seafood — from oysters and sashimi to caviar and zambazushi, the restaurant’s playful take on nigiri (the only dish I wasn’t completely sold on). The depth and complexity of the cooking shine throughout. I started with hamachi topped with Asian pear and serrano, finished tableside with a tamarind ponzu. My favorite dish of the night followed: tawa-charred octopus served with cauliflower purée, fennel and crunchy rice for texture, all brightened with yuzu-lime chaat aioli and an orange glaze.

For the main course, I enjoyed a classic — butter chicken — alongside a poached lobster tail in a green coconut masala with Mexican chili and coriander-mint purée. Fragrant basmati rice and a generous basket of naan rounded out the meal. The naan selection alone is worth exploring, ranging from classic plain and garlic cilantro to more adventurous versions like goat cheese with togarashi and black truffle with fleur de sel. If you somehow have leftovers, don’t worry. They warm up beautifully.

PRIME Steakhouse — Tucked behind the fountains at the Bellagio, PRIME Steakhouse is an old-school, white-tablecloth restaurant with polished service and a perpetually packed dining room. If you’re lucky, your table will overlook the famous fountain show — a spectacle that somehow makes an already indulgent steak dinner feel even more special.

We started with the seafood plateau royale, piled high with oysters, sashimi, lobster claws, shrimp and tartare, all incredibly fresh. Then came thick-cut, tableside-smoked bacon glazed with maple and peppercorn alongside a fig-topped heirloom tomato salad. For the main course, the steak was the clear star — perfectly cooked and served with classic sides like mashed potatoes and broccoli. If you’re debating between steak and seafood entrees here, go for the steak and don’t look back.

Pro tip: Not far from PRIME is a “secretive” speakeasy called the Vault. I didn’t make it this time, but it’s on my list for the next visit — a place where the atmosphere and watching bartenders craft elaborate (and very expensive) cocktails are part of the draw.

Komodo — There are restaurants you visit for unforgettable food, and others you go to for the atmosphere. Komodo leans more toward the latter, though the menu still offers plenty to enjoy.

Guests enter past rows of hanging Peking ducks and through velvet ropes into a dark, buzzing dining room. The menu skews Asian fusion, with sushi, dim sum, wagyu and — unsurprisingly — Peking duck as the centerpiece, served with pancakes, hoisin and scallions. The duck isn’t carved tableside, but it’s flavorful and still makes for a dramatic centerpiece.

Be sure to end the meal with the banana pagoda, a playful dessert presented in a chocolate box that’s smashed tableside for a bit of theatrical flair. Cocktails arrive in equally fun glassware and pack a serious punch.

Standout sushi

Mizumi — I first dined at Mizumi a few years ago, and the meal was so memorable that I had to return. While this visit didn’t quite reach the same heights, it was still a wonderful experience.

This is unmistakably a fine-dining restaurant, with the price tag to match. The dimly lit dining room centers around a dramatic waterfall feature that adds to the romantic atmosphere. Several dishes leaned heavily on truffle, so keep that in mind if you’re not a fan.

Nigiri is where Mizumi truly shines. A specialty soy sauce is poured tableside before the sushi arrives. Some pieces are classic — simply fish and seasoned rice — while others are dressed with gold, caviar and flowers for an extra touch of luxury. I especially enjoyed the sweet shrimp and Hokkaido uni served over cold somen noodles. Hokkaido uni has a deeper, more briny umami flavor than the Santa Barbara variety often served when the type isn’t specified.

Another standout was the braised wagyu short-rib skewer from the robatayaki menu, a melt-in-your-mouth bite. Mizumi also offers a surprisingly extensive vegetarian menu, something you don’t often see at restaurants of this caliber.

Omakase Kyara — Head off the Strip for a relaxed but flavor-packed omakase experience at Omakase Kyara, which also happens to cost less than many of the Strip’s high-end sushi counters. If possible, grab a seat at the sushi counter. The chef is hilarious and does a great job explaining each course, which makes the experience both educational and entertaining.

From the moment you’re greeted with a warm finger towel, the service is attentive without feeling overly formal. Diners can choose between two omakase menus, with optional nigiri add-ons, late-night alternatives and à la carte selections.

The meal begins with seasonal vegetables dressed with dashi and soy, followed by a presentation of the whole fish you’ll soon be eating. What follows is a steady stream of beautifully plated courses, served at a comfortable pace. Freshly grated wasabi is prepared tableside, a small touch that makes each bite even more memorable.

Shows and experiences

“O” by Cirque du Soleil — Named for the French word eau (water), “O” is a breathtaking production built around acrobatics, swimming and diving. The performance unfolds in the air, on stage and in a massive pool, meaning there’s something happening everywhere you look.

I enjoyed the La Grande Expérience, which includes a behind-the-scenes introduction to the show where guests can meet performers and ask questions before the performance begins. The package also includes comfortable box seating and light snacks like popcorn and macarons, plus the welcome perk of skipping the long entry lines.

The show itself is spectacular. The stage doubles as a pool, and some of the performers — particularly the divers — are Olympic medalists, utilizing their skills to pull off stunning feats throughout the production. While the show loosely follows a story, I didn’t always find it easy to follow, though that didn’t detract from the experience.

The Awakening at Wynn Las Vegas — There’s dancing, illusions, puppetry and acrobatics on full display in “The Awakening,” a visually striking production at Wynn Las Vegas. Despite the scale of the show, it wasn’t as full as I expected, making the ticket price feel like a bit of a steal.

The story itself is relatively easy to follow: a heroine travels through different realms in an effort to restore balance, all while audiences are treated to impressive choreography, elaborate costumes and inventive stage effects.

The round stage is surrounded by comfortable theater seating, creating strong sightlines from nearly every angle. If you’re booking tickets, aim for seats near the bottom of the center section for the best views — though the theater’s layout means there really aren’t any bad seats in the house.

SEMA Fest — I was in Las Vegas for another reason besides this article: SEMA, one of the largest automotive industry trade shows in the world. While the main show is strictly limited to industry professionals, it opens to the public on its final day and wraps with SEMA Fest, a lively festival that’s well worth attending if you’re in town.

The event features live concerts, food vendors and an incredible display of custom-built cars. Expect to do a lot of walking — comfortable shoes are a must — but the sheer variety of vehicles and exhibits makes it easy to spend hours exploring.

It’s a dream destination for car enthusiasts, builders and DIYers, though even casual visitors will find plenty to enjoy. Bring a roomy bag for all the swag being handed out, and keep an eye out for deals: many companies sell products at steep discounts rather than ship them home. You might find everything from tires to dash cams at surprisingly low prices.

Spa escapes

Four-Hands Massage at The Spa at Wynn — The Spa at Wynn has an old-school glamour that feels slightly dated, but it’s still a lovely place to unwind. There’s plenty of space to relax, along with a whirlpool, showers and small snacks and beverages (try the chocolate-covered cranberries).

The real draw here is the four-hands massage. Instead of one therapist, two work on you simultaneously, moving in synchronized rhythms for a 50-minute treatment that gives you 100-minutes worth of massage. It’s deeply relaxing — and notably thorough, with attention paid to areas like the glutes that many massages skip. I left feeling completely pampered and ready for a nap.

Red Flower Hammam Experience at Sahra Spa, Salon & Hammam at The Cosmopolitan — Sahra Spa features bright, modern facilities that guests can (but aren’t required to) enjoy fully nude, including a large whirlpool, steam rooms and a cold misting room (which was unfortunately closed during my visit). Arrive early if you can — the relaxation areas are well worth spending time in before your treatment.

I opted for the Red Flower Hammam Experience, a luxurious take on the traditional bathhouse ritual. The treatment takes place on a heated marble table inside the hammam and begins with a thorough cleansing before moving into an invigorating exfoliating scrub. Clouds of soap bubbles and cascading buckets of water follow, along with a coffee scrub and deeply moisturizing mask before a short sauna session to let everything absorb.

The result is both intense and deeply relaxing — a perfect reset after the constant energy and bustle of Las Vegas.

Facial at the Four Seasons Spa — Much like the hotel itself, the spa at the Four Seasons is a tranquil escape from the noise of Las Vegas. I’d previously enjoyed a pedicure here, but this visit called for a facial.

When I book a facial while traveling, I’m not looking for heavy extractions or intensive treatments — just hydration and relaxation. The Four Seasons spa delivered exactly that. By the end, my skin was glowing, and the treatment felt like the perfect reset after indulging in everything Las Vegas has to offer.

Cannabis lounges

Dazed Consumption Lounge — Inside the Planet 13 complex is a playground for cannabis enthusiasts, complete with a tattoo shop, pizza counter, dispensary and (alcohol) bar. Walk through a telephone booth at the back and you’ll enter the Dazed Consumption Lounge, a psychedelic space with LED lights, music and plenty of seating that feels more like a social club than a typical lounge.

Guests can indulge in several ways, whether with a joint, an infused beverage or by renting one of the lounge’s devices, like the Stündenglass Gravity Infuser (my favorite). It’s a fun way to try some of the pricier gadgets without committing to buying — or cleaning — one yourself.

Skip the dispensary beforehand if you’re headed to Dazed: outside products aren’t allowed even when they come from the onsite dispensary. And don’t over-order — Nevada’s consumption lounge rules mean you can’t take anything home, though you can stop at the dispensary in the same building on your way out.

Pro tip: Smoking elsewhere in Vegas often means sneaking a quick puff or relying on a vape. Edibles are a low-stress alternative. If that’s your plan, grab some KANHA edibles from the Planet 13 dispensary on your way out. The rosin belts were a favorite; at 25 milligrams, I only needed one to be comfortably elevated.

Cookies Flamingo Dispensary — If you’re looking to pick up flower, edibles or other cannabis products without long lines or overwhelming menus, check out Cookies on Flamingo Road. The shop stays open late, the budtenders are friendly and the selection strikes a nice balance between variety and simplicity.

Cookies carries popular brands like STIIIZY and Wyld alongside its own house offerings. It’s an easy stop to grab what you need and get back to the rest of your Vegas plans. Online ordering is also available for a faster pickup.