“Saturday Night Live” comes to bury Kristi Noem

“Saturday Night Live” took multiple shots at departing DHS head Kristi Noem.

Noem, who was removed from her position in Donald Trump‘s Cabinet this week, was the focus of the show’s cold open and weekly news segment. In the former, Noem herself offered a tearful goodbye during a Pete Hegseth press conference on the war in Iran.

“DHS Secretary Kristi Noem has been reassigned under the bus,” Colin Jost as Hegseth said, inviting Ashley Padilla‘s Noem to the podium.

“I just want to make it clear that I didn’t get fired, I self-deported,” she said. “I will not be ending my mission. As I told my plastic surgeon, the work is never done.”

Despite obviously botched DHS operations in Los Angeles and Minneapolis, Noem said she had “no regrets.”

“Like they say, ‘You miss 100% of the dogs you don’t shoot,'” she said. “I think I really nailed it. And by it, I mean my married coworker.”

Jost was also involved in the second roast of Noem. He led off the “Weekend Update” sketch by feigning shock at her firing, asking viewers to “name one to 20 things she did wrong.”

“On some level, I feel bad for Kristi Noem. Imagine being singled out as the worst member of Trump’s Cabinet,” he said. “That’s like someone coming up to you at a party and saying ‘We think you should leave you’re making Diddy uncomfortable.”

Jost’s co-anchor Michael Che joined in on the pile-on, taking shots at Noem’s new position with the Shield of the Americas.

“[It’s] a brand new department located on a farm upstate,” he said.

Watch the segment below via YouTube: