Trump ally out as Kennedy Center president

A leadership shake-up is underway at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts after a controversial year marked by political clashes, artist boycotts and major changes to the historic arts venue. Ric Grenell, a close ally of Donald Trump, is stepping down as president of the Washington, D.C., venue, the White House confirmed this week.

On social media, Trump announced that Matt Floca, the center’s vice president of facilities operations, will take over the role pending board approval.

Grenell was appointed in early 2025 after Trump moved to dramatically reshape the institution’s leadership and direction. Since then, the center has faced mounting backlash from artists and arts organizations who accused the administration of politicizing what had long been considered a largely bipartisan cultural institution.

During Grenell’s tenure, the center underwent sweeping changes, including a controversial rebranding that added Trump’s name to the venue alongside that of former President John F. Kennedy. The move sparked criticism from lawmakers, cultural figures and members of the Kennedy family, some of whom questioned whether the renaming had legal authority without congressional approval.

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The upheaval also triggered high-profile cancellations. Several performers and productions pulled out of scheduled appearances at the venue in protest of the changes, contributing to broader tensions within the arts community.

Grenell defended the overhaul as part of a broader effort to reshape programming and address what he described as financial mismanagement under previous leadership. Trump praised him for overseeing what he called a “transition” period at the center.

The leadership change comes as the Kennedy Center prepares for a major renovation project expected to close the complex for roughly two years beginning this summer.