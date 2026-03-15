“What are we doing?”: “Saturday Night Live” gets Tucker Carlson’s take on the Oscars

The Oscars will be old news by the next “Saturday Night Live,” so the sketch show weighed in on the Academy Awards in advance.

During the “Weekend Update” segment, “SNL” brought out conservative commentator (and current thorn in MAGA’s side) Tucker Carlson to weigh in on the best picture nominees. Cast member Jeremy Culhane played Carlson as constantly confused, letting out high-pitched laughter in between rhetorical questions.

“Let’s all go to the movies,” he said. “Huh? Really? Yes, why don’t we grab some popcorn and watch American culture collapse. What are we doing? What’s going on?”

Culhane’s Carlson started in on Best Picture nominee “Sinners,” pointing to it as a sign of a lack of morals.

“That’s right, ‘Sinners.’ Because of course, leftist woke America’s favorite movie this year is about sinning. Ha! Why does that not surprise me?! No, sorry kids, we don’t go to church anymore. We go to ‘Sinners.’ That’s the rule, that’s the goal now,” he said.

Speaking of Yorgos Lanthimos‘ “Bugonia,” Carlson said it was a sign that “heterosexual women aren’t allowed to have hair anymore.”

“They have to shave their heads instead of their armpits. And I’m supposed to be attracted to that,” he said. “That’s the rule. That’s the goal now.”

Culhane’s Carlson longs for the “great American films like ‘Gone With the Wind’ or the first 20 minutes of ‘Forrest Gump.'” He breaks out into an unhinged laugh, which Colin Jost calls “just awful.”

“That’s not my laugh, Carlson said. “That’s the soul of an 18th century mental patient trying to escape from this locket.”

Watch the sketch below via YouTube: