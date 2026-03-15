Help keep Salon independent

“What are we doing?”: “Saturday Night Live” gets Tucker Carlson’s take on the Oscars

Jeremy Culhane played the former Fox News host as a constantly confused cinephile

By Alex Galbraith
Nights and Weekends Editor

Published

Jeremy Culhane as Tucker Carlson, and anchor Colin Jost during Weekend Update on Saturday, March 14, 2026. (Photo by Will Heath/NBC)
Jeremy Culhane as Tucker Carlson, and anchor Colin Jost during Weekend Update on Saturday, March 14, 2026. (Photo by Will Heath/NBC)

The Oscars will be old news by the next “Saturday Night Live,” so the sketch show weighed in on the Academy Awards in advance.

During the “Weekend Update” segment, “SNL” brought out conservative commentator (and current thorn in MAGA’s side) Tucker Carlson to weigh in on the best picture nominees. Cast member Jeremy Culhane played Carlson as constantly confused, letting out high-pitched laughter in between rhetorical questions.

“Let’s all go to the movies,” he said. “Huh? Really? Yes, why don’t we grab some popcorn and watch American culture collapse. What are we doing? What’s going on?”

Related

“Sinners” should win, but always bet on the Oscars to disappoint

Culhane’s Carlson started in on Best Picture nominee “Sinners,” pointing to it as a sign of a lack of morals.

“That’s right, ‘Sinners.’ Because of course, leftist woke America’s favorite movie this year is about sinning. Ha! Why does that not surprise me?! No, sorry kids, we don’t go to church anymore. We go to ‘Sinners.’ That’s the rule, that’s the goal now,” he said.

Speaking of Yorgos Lanthimos‘ “Bugonia,” Carlson said it was a sign that “heterosexual women aren’t allowed to have hair anymore.”

“They have to shave their heads instead of their armpits. And I’m supposed to be attracted to that,” he said. “That’s the rule. That’s the goal now.”

Culhane’s Carlson longs for the “great American films like ‘Gone With the Wind’ or the first 20 minutes of ‘Forrest Gump.'” He breaks out into an unhinged laugh, which Colin Jost calls “just awful.”

“That’s not my laugh, Carlson said. “That’s the soul of an 18th century mental patient trying to escape from this locket.”

Watch the sketch below via YouTube

Read more

about this topic

By Alex Galbraith

Related Topics ------------------------------------------

Related Articles

Advertisement:
Advertisement: