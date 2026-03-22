“Everything is soaked”: Hawaii residents return to flood-ravaged homes

As floodwaters begin to recede on Oahu, residents are returning home to assess the damage and, in many cases, what’s been lost.

Officials lifted evacuation orders across parts of the island’s North Shore, including Waialua and Hale’iwa, after fears over the aging Wahiawa Dam eased and water levels dropped. But the return has revealed the storm’s full impact: homes pushed off foundations, streets still partially submerged, and families sifting through mud-soaked belongings in search of anything salvageable.

In communities like Laie, the destruction has been especially severe. Local officials estimate roughly 100 homes were damaged overnight as floodwaters surged through neighborhoods, filling garages and living spaces with debris. Residents described water rising to waist level in just hours — overwhelming properties that had never flooded before and leaving behind a thick layer of mud and debris.

Rescue efforts during the storm underscored the scale of the crisis. More than 230 people were pulled from dangerous conditions statewide, while crews conducted dramatic rooftop evacuations at the height of the flooding. The United States Coast Guard, working alongside Navy and local responders, rescued seven people and a dog trapped by rising waters — one of many scenes that highlighted how quickly conditions spiraled.

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Even as O’ahu begins the long process of recovery, the broader emergency is shifting to the southeast. Authorities warn that the same storm system is now threatening other islands, with flash flood alerts and evacuation warnings issued for parts of Maui, Molokai and Lanai. Saturated ground and damaged infrastructure mean even moderate rainfall could trigger new flooding or landslides in the days ahead.

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The flooding is described as the worst Hawaii has seen in more than two decades and has already caused widespread destruction, with early estimates suggesting more than $1 billion in damage to homes, roads and critical infrastructure. Power outages, road closures and disrupted water systems continue to complicate recovery efforts. And yet, charity efforts to support residents affected by the flooding are already in progress.

For residents now returning home, the crisis is no longer about escape, but recovery. And as cleanup begins on O’ahu, the danger is far from over — it’s simply moving.