Iran-linked hackers breach FBI Director Kash Patel’s personal email

A hacking group linked to Iran published information from FBI Director Kash Patel’s personal email account Friday. The Handala Hack Team took credit for the breach. The U.S. believes Handala is one of the personas used by the Iranian government’s cyber intelligence units.

Reuters first reported the hack on Patel’s Gmail, though they could not independently verify the leaked information, including Patel’s purported resume and personal pictures of him. The DOJ confirmed the authenticity of the breach and published material, according to the Reuters report. The FBI did not immediately respond to media requests for comment.

Handala conducted a previous attack March 11 on Stryker, a major U.S.-based medical device and service provider, in which devices were wiped. Four domains linked to the group were seized by the Department of Justice on March 19, but Handala was able to quickly restore their presence. The domain associated with Friday’s hack on Patel was registered on the same day as the DOJ announcement.

Advertisement:

The group responded to the government’s seizure of its domains, writing “We decided to respond to this ridiculous show in a way that will be remembered forever.”

Start your day with essential news from Salon.

Sign up for our free morning newsletter, Crash Course.

The group claimed Patel’s entire personal email was available for public download, allegedly including confidential and classified information.

“Kash Patel, the current head of the FBI, who once saw his name displayed with pride on the agency’s headquarters, will now find his name among the list of successfully hacked victims,” Handala posted. “The so-called ‘impenetrable’ systems of the FBI were brought to their knees within hours by our team.”