It’s time for Democrats to face political reality on Israel

When the governing body of the Democratic Party convenes April 9-11, it will face a challenge to its support for Israel. The Democratic National Committee has evaded the fact that large majorities of Democrats oppose continuing military aid to Israel. According to an August 2025 Quinnipiac poll, 77% of Democrats, as well as half of registered U.S. voters overall, believe the country has committed genocide — a term that remains in dispute — in Gaza under the leadership of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The stage is set for jarring discord when the DNC’s 450 members gather in New Orleans.

An NBC poll released March 16 underscores the depth of the DNC’s political folly. Registered Democrats were asked, “Are your sympathies more with the Israelis or more with the Palestinians?” The results were lopsided: 67% to 17% in favor of Palestinians.

The DNC leadership has stayed on a collision course with political realities about Israel. Last August, while a Gallup poll was showing that just 8% of Democrats approved of Israel’s military actions in Gaza, DNC chair Ken Martin said at a meeting of delegates from across the country that “there’s a divide in our party on this issue.” He was correct. But Martin didn’t acknowledge that the crucial divide is actually between the party’s leadership and its base.

Amid contention over U.S. policies toward Israel at that meeting, Martin withdrew his party-line resolution urging a “negotiated pathway toward a two-state solution” after it won — and after a pro-Palestinian rights measure advocating the “suspension of military aid to Israel” lost. He called for “shared dialogue” and “shared advocacy,” announcing that he would appoint a task force “comprised of stakeholders on all sides of this to continue to have the conversation.” Martin declared that “this crisis in Gaza is urgent” and an “emergency.”

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But the “emergency” lost its urgency as soon as the DNC adjourned and the media spotlight disappeared. Six months passed before the first meeting of the task force, which by then had been downgraded to a “working group.”

The working group’s convener, selected by Martin, is James Zogby, a longtime advocate for Palestinian rights who had greeted Martin’s task-force announcement with praise, calling it “politically thoughtful” and a recognition of “the reality that the status quo has become unacceptable and untenable.”

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But more than six months after the announcement, the status quo remains undisturbed as the DNC’s Middle East Working Group proceeds at a snail’s pace. The composition of the eight-member panel makes it foreseeably incapable of reaching its purported goal to “help us sort out how our party deals with America’s policies in the Middle East.”

The working group is an oil-and-water mix of fully incompatible views on Palestinian rights and Israeli power. Some on the DNC panel want an embargo on U.S. arms to Israel, while others firmly oppose any such step. One member of the working group, Andrew Lachman, has led fights inside the California Democratic Party to thwart actions or statements critical of Israel. He is currently the president of Democrats for Israel-California.

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How the DNC’s appointed group is supposed to “sort out” the party’s position on U.S. policy in the Middle East is inexplicable. But the project does have an evident function: The Middle East Working Group has proven itself to be a stalling mechanism. And the pretenses behind it have become even more fanciful as the U.S.-Israel military alliance persists with a war of aggression on Iran that has been setting the region on fire.

No matter how much the DNC leadership tries to shunt it aside, the burning issue of U.S. policy toward Israel will not go away.

No matter how much the DNC leadership tries to shunt it aside, the burning issue of U.S. policy toward Israel will not go away. This year, it has become a key issue in one Democratic primary race after another, putting incumbent members of Congress on the defensive for their attempts to justify support for the nation or acceptance of funding from the AIPAC lobby. Yet the DNC’s stance is that the party establishment is wise to seal itself off from such unpleasantness.

The committee’s refusal to make public its autopsy of the 2024 election is tangled up in dodging the document’s reported conclusion that Kamala Harris’s rigid support for arming Israel was a significant factor in her defeat. Keeping the official autopsy under wraps, supposedly to improve the prospects of future election victories, actually makes those wins less likely by mystifying instead of clarifying electoral history.

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Martin told Fox News in late February that concentrating on the future would be better than trying to “relitigate” the 2024 election. But hiding the autopsy amounts to condescension, assuming that only a small elite party circle should be privy to the results of the party’s extensive (and expensive) research. Many Democratic activists and candidates would benefit from candor instead of stonewalling.

Weeks ago, the California Democratic Party responded to growing pressure from grassroots activists at its annual convention by adopting a platform that advocates “an immediate end to the mass civilian casualties, destruction, displacement and starvation of Palestinians in Gaza.” The document says that “Palestinians in Gaza should be able to rebuild without displacement, with international humanitarian, economic and security assistance,” and it calls for “the immediate rebuilding of Gaza with the provision of humanitarian aid, restoration of funding for [the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees] that serves the Palestinian people.”

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But the DNC, like the bulk of Democrats in Congress, lags far behind such grassroots outlooks. The top-down culture that prevails in the national party has stultified internal debate, rendering it scarce and pro forma. Despite Martin’s reform talk, whatever the DNC chair says goes. “I’ve been more and more disappointed with him,” a progressive committee member told me days ago. “He says he loves internal debate and small-d democracy. I think it’s a talking point. I don’t know that he really wants that.”

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After a little more than a year in the job, Martin has cleared the low bar set by his immediate predecessor, Jaime Harrison, who dutifully served President Joe Biden for four years. But the DNC is still largely paralyzed with pressure from its old guard, as well as an insistence on being unaccountable to the party’s rank-and-file. The Democratic Party, it turns out, is in dire need of democracy.

On no issue is that more apparent than the DNC’s insistence on treating Israel as above serious reproach. The ruse of forming and then slow-walking the Middle East Working Group may have bought some time for the Democratic Party to confront its policy on Israel’s actions in Gaza and evidence of alleged U.S.-Israeli war crimes elsewhere in the region, including the bombing of an Iranian elementary school, for which a preliminary inquiry found the U.S. was at fault, and Israel’s attack on the Islamic Republic’s South Pars gas field. But party activists will not be silent.