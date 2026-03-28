House says “No deal!” as long lines at TSA continue to grow

A Senate deal to reopen most of the Department of Homeland Security didn’t even last a day.

Early Friday, senators approved a plan to fund DHS — deliberately excluding Immigration and Customs Enforcement — in what lawmakers framed as a temporary off-ramp to end the weeks-long shutdown. Within hours, House Republicans rejected it outright, refusing to consider any bill that didn’t fully fund immigration enforcement and instead pushing their own competing proposal.

The result: a stalemate that has now stretched well past a month, with Congress effectively at an impasse and little sign of a near-term resolution.

The consequences are no longer abstract. They’re unfolding at airport security checkpoints across the country.

After working without pay and facing the prospect of missing a second paycheck, Transportation Security Administration agents have been calling out sick or quitting in growing numbers. Staffing shortages have pushed absentee rates sharply higher, leaving major airports scrambling to maintain basic operations as spring travel ramps up.

At hubs like Houston, Atlanta and New York, wait times have ballooned to hours, with viral videos showing passengers winding through snaking lines that stretch far beyond normal TSA checkpoints. The disruptions have become one of the most visible signs of the shutdown’s real-world impact.

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In response, President Donald Trump signed an executive order to ensure TSA agents are paid, an emergency measure aimed at stabilizing the workforce before conditions deteriorate further. But the move does little to resolve the underlying funding fight and raises new questions about how long such payments can continue without congressional action.

Meanwhile, attempts to plug the gaps have taken on a surreal quality. Immigration and Customs Enforcement personnel have been deployed to assist at airports, even as the agency itself remains at the center of the political standoff.

The broader picture is increasingly hard to ignore: a fight in Washington over immigration security policy has morphed into a nationwide disruption, where the dysfunction is no longer confined to Capitol Hill but playing out in real time, in security lines that show no clear end in sight.