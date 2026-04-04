After Bondi’s firing, DOJ portrait swiftly removed and trashed

President Donald Trump’s firing of Pam Bondi was abrupt. What followed was even faster.

Within hours of her ouster, Bondi’s portrait had reportedly been pulled from the walls of the Justice Department. One image circulating online appeared to show it tossed into a trash bin — a blunt, almost cinematic end to a tenure that, until very recently, placed her at the center of Trump’s legal and political agenda.

The speed of that cleanup stood out. Cabinet officials come and go, but the near-immediate removal of Bondi’s image signaled something closer to erasure than transition, a rapid closing of ranks inside a department that had already been under pressure. This despite an attempt to control the narrative from Trump and Bondi, framing it as a choice to “move on” over a demand for resignation.

Her exit itself was messy. Reports describe last-minute efforts to hold onto the job and mounting frustration over stalled prosecutions and the handling of high-profile files tied to Jeffrey Epstein. But those details, while significant, were quickly overshadowed by the visual: the sense that once the decision was made, there was no effort to preserve the image of continuity.

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Bondi has been replaced for now by former Trump attorney Todd Blanche, a move widely seen as reinforcing the president’s inner circle at the Justice Department.

But if her firing says anything, it may be less about why she lost the job — and more about how quickly the trappings of power can vanish once she did.