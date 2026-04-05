US rescues final airman after Iran shoots down two fighter jets

The United States has rescued the final crew member from a fighter jet shot down over Iran, concluding a days-long search-and-rescue operation that unfolded under fire and highlighted a sharp escalation in the conflict.

The recovery comes after two U.S. military aircraft were downed in separate incidents, including an F-15 over Iranian territory and an A-10 that went down during the same period, marking the first such losses of American aircraft in the war and the first planes to be shot down by enemy fire in over two decades.

One crew member from the F-15 was rescued shortly after ejecting, but the second remained missing for days, prompting an urgent and highly coordinated recovery effort. U.S. forces worked to locate the airman as Iranian forces — and even civilians — were encouraged to find him first, raising fears he could be captured.

Officials say the final rescue required a complex operation involving special forces, aircraft, and intelligence support, carried out amid active threats. U.S. aircraft reportedly took fire during the mission, underscoring the risks of operating deep inside hostile territory.

President Donald Trump confirmed the recovery online, describing it as a major success and emphasizing that the injured airman is expected to survive.

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But the broader trajectory remains unchanged.

The shoot downs and the high-risk mission required to recover both crew members signal a more dangerous phase of the conflict, with direct confrontations increasing and no clear off-ramp in sight.