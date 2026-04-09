“They’re stupid people”: Trump slams conservative MAGA critics like Carlson, Kelly

Donald Trump bashed right-wing critics who have soured on the president during his second presidential turn, calling commentators like Tucker Carlson and Megyn Kelly “nut jobs” and “losers” in a lengthy post to Truth Social.

“I know why Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, Candace Owens, and Alex Jones have all been fighting me for years,” he wrote Thursday. “They have one thing in common: low IQs.”

The ex-television host said that former Fox News stars like Carlson and Kelly were run out of their positions not because of their heterodox views, but because they couldn’t hack it in the entertainment business.

“They’re stupid people, they know it, their families know it, and everyone else knows it, too!” he wrote. They don’t have what it takes, and they never did! They’ve all been thrown off Television, lost their Shows, and aren’t even invited on TV because nobody cares about them, they’re NUT JOBS.”.

Trump accused Owens and Jones of chasing “clicks” on “third-rate podcasts.” He brought up Owens’ unfounded accusation that Brigitte Macron, the first lady of France, was born a man. President Emmanuel Macron and his wife have filed a defamation against Owens.

“She is not [a man], and will hopefully win lots of money in the ongoing lawsuit. Actually, to me, the First Lady of France is a far more beautiful woman than Candace, in fact, it’s not even close!” Trump wrote

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Carlson, a former booster of Trump and his MAGA agenda, has turned on the president in recent years. Carlson has been particularly vocal in his opposition to the U.S. war with Iran. Trump called Carlson a “broken man” who “couldn’t even finish college.”

He also poked at Jones, a star of the paranoid, far-right fringe, for losing a massive defamation lawsuit filed by the parents of children killed in a 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School. Jones repeatedly claimed the family members were paid actors, taking part in a hoax to bolster support for repealing the Second Amendment. Jones was ordered to pay damages in excess of a billion dollars, forcing the sale of his “InfoWars” brand.

“Bankrupt Alex Jones … says some of the dumbest things,” Trump wrote. “[He] lost his entire fortune, as he should have, for his horrendous attack on the families of the Sandy Hook shooting victims, ridiculously claiming it was a hoax. These so-called ‘pundits’ are LOSERS, and they always will be!”

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