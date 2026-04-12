“Let a couple nuclear bombs drop on us”: Trump says economy could be much worse in Fox News call

Donald Trump wants his supporters to look on the bright side. The price of essentials might be skyrocketing thanks to a war he started, but at least no one’s dropped a nuclear bomb on the United States.

Trump gave this pitch to “Sunday Morning Futures” host Maria Bartiromo, during a call into that Fox News program. In the wide-ranging call, Trump announced his plans to blockade the Strait of Hormuz, threatened further bombing on civilian infrastructure in Iran and repeatedly claimed that the 2020 presidential election was stolen. When Bartiromo pressed Trump on the price of oil and the pain Americans were feeling at the pump, Trump said to be patient.

“Eventually, it’s going to be lowered. It might not happen initially, but it’s going to go down,” he said.

Trump added that the price of gas could be “the same or maybe a little bit higher” by the midterms. As for the knock-on effects on the American economy and the volatility in the stock market from the Iran War, Trump insisted that things could always be worse.

“You want to see a stock market go down? Let a couple of nuclear bombs be dropped on us,” he said. “The stock market has…gone down a little bit. Much less than I thought. Frankly, the gas hasn’t gone up as much as I thought.”

Advertisement:

Start your day with essential news from Salon.

Sign up for our free morning newsletter, Crash Course.

Elsewhere, Trump defended his threat to destroy Iran’s entire “civilization.” He compared his Truth Social post to the common slogan “Marg bar Amrika,” which means “Death to America” when translated literally.

“I’m fine with it. That statement brought them to the table,” he said. “For years, I’ve had to listen to them say ‘Death to America’ … Does anybody ever complain?”

Watch the interview below via YouTube: