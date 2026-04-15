“Never seen spending like this”: House Dems grill Vought on war spending

White House Office of Management and Budget Director Russel Vought faced harsh criticism over Iran War spending increases from a slew of Democratic lawmakers in the House on Wednesday.

As the costs of the Iran War continue to rise, Vought faced an onslaught of questions about the Trump administration’s budgetary decisions. Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman, D-N.J., asked Vought if fighting “a war of choice” with Iran was more important than “economic development” in the U.S., including social welfare and education programs. Coleman chided Vought for being a part of a “narrative” around the war that “has nothing to do with reality.”

“It’s not a war of choice,” Vought insisted. “It’s a security objective.”

Rep. Becca Balint, D-Vt., pressed Vought on the “shocking surge of Pentagon spending” requested by the administration.

“We have never seen funding like this,” Balint said, asking Vought if the asked-for $350 billion would “lower costs for Americans” while noting that the amount could fund the Affordable Care Act subsidies for a decade.

Vought responded by praising Trump for having “led on peace and against endless wars.”

“The president has also been clear that he is not going to allow a nuclear Iran,” Vought said, arguing that any kind of militarized Iran would “impact our national security.”

VOUGHT: This president has campaigned and led for peace, and against endless wars BALINT: So it's peace through war? Is that where are right now? Peace through war? pic.twitter.com/cSQOqVWnqQ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 15, 2026

Balint interrupted his answer, accusing him of peddling “peace through war.”

“Is that where we are right now? Peace through war?” she asked.

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During the hearing, Vought revealed that he did not have an estimate for the total cost of the Iran War, nor did the White House have a formal budget request for the conflict.

“We’re not ready to come to you with a request; we’re still working on it. We’re working through to figure out what’s needed in this fiscal year versus next fiscal year,” Vought said.

The admission comes after previous budgetary requests for a $1.5 trillion military budget in 2027. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth requested $200 billion in funding for the war just last month.

Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-Texas, pressed him to “ballpark” the number. “Will it be more than $50 billion?” she asked Vought.

“I don’t have a ballpark for you, congresswoman,” he said.

Watch the entire hearing below: