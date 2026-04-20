Trump Labor Secretary Chavez-DeRemer resigns amid misconduct probe

Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer is the latest member of Donald Trump‘s Cabinet to make a hasty exit.

White House Director of Communications Steven Cheung broke the news of Chavez-DeRemer’s departure with a post to X on Monday.

“Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer will be leaving the Administration to take a position in the private sector,” he wrote. “She has done a phenomenal job in her role by protecting American workers, enacting fair labor practices, and helping Americans gain additional skills to improve their lives.”

Chavez-DeRemer shared her own statement to social media shortly thereafter. She praised Trump as the “greatest president of my lifetime” and vowed to keep “fighting for American workers” in the private sector.

“I am proud that we made significant progress in advancing President Trump’s mission to bridge the gap between business and labor and always put the American worker first,” she wrote. “We live in the best country in the world, and I am incredibly grateful that I had this opportunity to meet workers across the nation, listen to their stories, and deliver wins for them and their families.”

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The end of Chavez-DeRemer’s tenure comes amid an ongoing probe into her department’s use of government resources and other alleged misconduct. Accusations that the labor secretary was having an affair with a member of her security team ended with that man’s resignation. Chavez-DeRember’s husband was barred from agency offices following allegations of sexual assault from staffers. Several of her top aides and senior staffers have resigned under the pressure from investigators.

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Chavez-DeRemer is the third member of Trump’s Cabinet to depart in recent weeks, following former Attorney General Pam Bondi and former Department of Homeland Security head Kristi Noem.