“I HAVE ALL THE CARDS”: Trump’s late night posting spree features new AI images

President Donald Trump posted 11 times on Truth Social late Friday night, publishing a rapid sequence of messages between 11:03 p.m. and 11:45 p.m. that included AI-generated images, political attacks and digitally altered visuals of himself and public figures. This comes just a few hours after he posted which 14 candidates he was endorsing for state elections in Kentucky and Indiana.

The posts arrived rapidly over roughly 40 minutes, beginning with an apparently AI-generated image of Trump floating in a gold inflatable chair in the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool alongside Vice President JD Vance and other officials. The visual appeared to reference Trump’s proposed renovation of the pool.

Minutes later, Trump posted additional images featuring first lady Melania Trump with senior administration figures, followed by a series of altered and stylized visuals that included Minority Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) holding a baseball bat and a gold-toned portrait of Trump’s face. Another was edited image of Trump displaying playing cards from the game UNO, all “wild cards.” That one was captioned “I HAVE ALL THE CARDS.”

Advertisement:

The sequence continued with multiple symbolic or digitally altered images, including Trump’s face superimposed on Mount Rushmore, photos of Trump with Melania Trump and King Charles III, and repeated edits of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool. Several of the images contrasted “before and after” depictions of the pool, including references to former President Barack Obama and captions attributing changes to Trump.

One post included an edited image labeling algae-filled water as “Hussein Obama,” paired with a caption reading “This is what our Country was before, and after, ‘TRUMP!’” A follow-up series of images showed the same pool rendered in different shades of blue, labeled “American Flag Blue.”

The clustered timing and repetitive visual framing marked one of the most concentrated bursts of AI-assisted and digitally altered content on Trump’s platform in recent months. The posts, as in other instances, were published during late-night hours, with most activity occurring within a narrow window well after traditional news cycles had ended.

Advertisement:

Start your day with essential news from Salon.

Sign up for our free morning newsletter, Crash Course.

The episode highlights how Trump’s use of Truth Social increasingly blends political messaging with AI-generated imagery and meme-like sequencing, producing content that circulates through news coverage and social media amplification after publication.

As AI-generated visuals become more common in political communication, the late-night posting pattern underscores how digital platforms are reshaping not only political messaging itself, but the timing, structure, and rhythm of how it enters the public sphere.