This story was originally published by The 19th .

This story was originally reported by Terri Rupar of The 19th. Meet Terri and read more of their reporting on gender, politics and policy.

Who do you think would win in a physical fight between you and Donald Trump?

The question, asked by YouGov, was sparked by a Tuesday event in the Oval Office, when the president revived the Presidential Physical Fitness Award. “Are you a strong person?” Trump, 79, asked a child in attendance. “You think you could take me in a fight?”

Overall, 55 percent of Americans said they could take Trump in a fight; 19 percent said Trump would win.

More men (64 percent) than women (47 percent) say they could beat Trump. For comparison’s sake, earlier YouGov polling showed that 71 percent of men think they could take a goose in a fight; 51 percent of women say the same.

One factor that makes people more likely to say they would lose: being Republican.

46 percent of Republican men say they would beat Trump

82 percent of Democratic men say the same

19 percent of Republican women say they would beat Trump

71 percent of Democratic women say the same

Forty-five percent of Americans think Trump could beat an 8-year-old boy in a fight; that’s higher than his current 40 percent approval rating in YouGov polling.