Christian nationalists pray for a return to America’s “Christian roots”

Thousands gathered on the National Mall in Washington on Sunday for “Rededicate 250,” a massive 8-hour prayer rally blending worship music, patriotic imagery, political figures and prominent Christian leaders in an event supporters described as spiritual renewal and critics viewed as another step toward the normalization of Christian nationalism in American politics.

This included a conservative author who believes that God “raised up” President Trump to “build the ballroom.”

The event, tied to upcoming celebrations marking the nation’s 250th anniversary, featured speakers repeatedly invoking themes about restoring America’s “Christian roots” and reaffirming the United States as “One Nation Under God.” Organizers, called Freedom 250, framed the gathering as a national rededication of the country to God through prayer, worship and public faith.

The lineup included Trump allies and administration figures alongside influential evangelical and Catholic leaders, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, former HHS Secretary Dr. Ben Carson, pastor Paula White and former Cardinal Timothy Dolan. Christian actor Jonathan Roumie and worship leader Chris Tomlin also appeared during the event, while President Donald Trump, evangelist Franklin Graham and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth delivered remarks by video.

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Military participation, including performances tied to U.S. military bands, added another layer to criticism surrounding the rally, particularly as several speakers framed the event not simply as a prayer gathering, but as part of a broader effort to spiritually reclaim the nation.

The staging itself reinforced that symbolism. Coverage from the event highlighted patriotic imagery, Christian iconography and large displays combining crosses, American symbolism and references to the country’s founding. The location itself was intentional in its significance, sandwiched between the Lincoln Memorial and the Washington Monument, just steps away from the partially painted Reflecting Pool and within sight of the White House and Capitol.

Salon’s own Amanda Marcotte explored how Christian Nationalists are shaping the 250th anniversary of the U.S. with more religious-themed celebrations like Sunday’s gathering.

Supporters argued the gathering reflected America’s longstanding tradition of public religious expression and patriotic prayer. Critics, however, pointed to the overwhelmingly conservative Christian lineup and the involvement of political and institutional power centers as evidence of a growing movement seeking to merge religious identity with state authority.

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That debate has become increasingly central to American politics in recent years, particularly amid the rise of Christian nationalist rhetoric within segments of the conservative movement. Critics also point to overlaps with dominionist movements advocating expanded Christian influence across government, media, education and others.

As worship music echoed beneath the Washington Monument, rain drizzling throughout the day and speakers called for a return to America’s “Christian roots,” the event underscored a widening divide not simply over religion in public life, but over whether American identity itself should be defined through one dominant religious lens.