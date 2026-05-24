“This is a mythological story”: Nyong’o responds to criticism of Helen of Troy casting

Lupita Nyong’o is refusing to defend herself from internet blowhards.

Online bigots have been stewing over Nyong’o’s role in Christopher Nolan‘s upcoming adaptation of “The Odyssey” for weeks. The Oscar-winning actress playing Helen of Troy told Elle she’s heard some of the criticism, but doesn’t think it’s worth much thought.

“I’m very supportive of Chris’s intention with it and with the version of this story that he is telling. Our cast is representative of the world,” she said. “I’m not spending my time thinking of a defense. The criticism will exist whether I engage with it or not.”

Nolan hand-picked Nyong’o for the role, telling the outlet that he was “absolutely desperate” for her to take on the part. He said that the actress’ “strength and poise” were critical to bringing the myth to life on the big screen.

“Lupita makes it look effortless. I’m sure there’s a tremendous amount of discipline and training that goes into projecting that kind of poise and feeling the emotion bubbling beneath the character, the layers of the character right there underneath,” he said. “She’s just an incredible person to work with.”

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While the majority of the interview focused on Nyong’o’s preparation for the role and her philanthropic efforts, she did get one little dig in at critics like Elon Musk, who compared her portrayal to a white actor playing Shaka Zulu. She pointedly reminded angry commentators that Homer’s epic is fiction.

“This is a mythological story,” she said.