“Trump Disappointment Syndrome”: Massie, Megyn Kelly say MAGA’s days are numbered

Donald Trump has survived countless campaign promise betrayals, criminal cases and poll number plunges. Still, a few of his loudest critics think DJT’s really had it this time. Megyn Kelly and Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., both predicted that MAGA would turn on their dear leader over the weekend, saying that Trump’s recent actions will leave him a lame duck after the midterms.

Kelly shared her thoughts on the “Hodgetwins” podcast on Friday. The former Fox News host said the handling of the Epstein files and the war in Iran have hollowed out Trump’s base.

“MAGA is not what it was. MAGA is now this very small group of Trump diehard loyalists,” she said. ““[They are] an increasingly tiny group.”

Kelly added that Trump’s reversal on involving the United States in foreign wars has left the people who voted for him feeling betrayed. She predicted that Trump would “lose the House” and “might even lose the Senate” in the upcoming midterms. The podcaster said that Trump’s remaining supporters value loyalty to the president over any other political beliefs.

“It’s stunning to me that the people who voted for the man who said over and over, not only no new wars, but no war with Iran,” she said. “Those people, on a dime, were like, yes we’re pro war with Iran.”

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Speaking with “Meet the Press” on Sunday, Massie said that Trump’s constituency has dwindled over his second term. The frequent critic of Trump lost his primary to a Trump-backed candidate earlier this month. He said that the end of DOGE and the Iran war would cause a midterm backlash come November.

“There’s a growing number of people on the right who have a form of TDS called Trump Disappointment Syndrome. I think what’s gonna happen to the party this fall is they’ve disenfranchised a large portion of that constituency that Trump assembled,” he said. “They’ve alienated the people who don’t want to fight another war for other countries.”

Watch Massie’s interview below via YouTube: