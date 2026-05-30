Democrats’ mean tweets trigger Fox News

For nearly a decade, Democrats have been trapped in a paralyzing cycle of rhetorical hand-wringing. Ever since Donald Trump first upended the political landscape in 2015, the opposition party has faced an identity crisis over messaging strategy, endlessly debating how to counter racist social media trolling and raw cruelty as primary modes of communication. For years, the party line remained tethered to Michelle Obama’s famous “when they go low, we go high” doctrine — a philosophy rooted in institutional respectability politics. In turn, Democrats have been criticized as too cautious, too scripted and too obsessed with maintaining standards of political decorum that their opponents no longer recognize.

For progressives, the central challenge has evolved from a matter of etiquette to one of political survival: How do you communicate effectively on an internet built for conflict when your opponent treats human empathy as a punchline? Republicans, after all, have spent years normalizing political cruelty.

Under the Trump 2.0 paradigm, something shifted. The tone coming from Democratic social media accounts — beginning with the Kamala Harris campaign’s BRAT summer — has gotten faster and considerably funnier. The neurotic self-policing about the supposed rules of engagement has given way to something that looks more like confidence.

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This fundamental shift in the party’s messaging apparatus is precisely why a single, devastatingly blunt tweet from the Democratic National Committee recently caused much of conservative media to dissolve into a puddle of vapors.

It began when the DNC account posted an optimistic rallying cry for James Talarico, the party’s nominee in the Texas Senate race: “Fired up. Ready to go. It’s time to take back Texas.” White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller, apparently unable to resist the urge to inject his signature brand of venom into the discourse, quote-tweeted it with a glaringly false and transphobic swipe: “The Democrats made history in Texas by nominating their first transgender senate candidate.”

The DNC account replied, “shut up you ugly f**k.”

The response immediately went viral, generating tens of millions of views and igniting a predictable round of fake outrage on the right. Katie Miller, Stephen Miller’s wife, identified Paulina Mangubat, the DNC’s deputy chief mobilization officer, as the staffer behind the post and publicly shared her photograph. She criticized Mangubat’s personal life, claiming she was unmarried and childless, suggesting that was evidence of personal unhappiness. The attack quickly unraveled when Mangubat revealed she was engaged and actively planning her wedding. Katie Miller’s counterattack degraded into baseless xenophobia, alleging that marrying an immigrant to secure a green card “doesn’t count.”

When the online bullying failed to break the DNC staffer, the Millers ran to the safe space of Fox News. Katie Miller appeared on Laura Ingraham’s show on Wednesday to argue that calling her husband an “ugly f**k” constituted “violent political rhetoric” — the same kind, she claimed, that led to assassination attempts on Donald Trump. In the next hour, Stephen Miller took to “Jesse Watters Primetime” to continue his schoolyard taunts, sneering that Talarico looked like he belonged “in a cabaret show” rather than the Senate. Over on his own show, Sean Hannity wrung his hands over a clip of Democratic strategist James Carville lamenting that “the left has officially abandoned all civility.” Ben Shapiro’s Daily Wire posted on X about the “love, tolerance, and civility from the Dems,” while various right-wing influencers and Fox contributors lined up to perform shock and awe that the official Democratic Party account would dare to lower itself to such vulgarity.

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This is the core trick of right-wing media reactions: They erase the first move and treat the response as the offense. As Mangubat told Greg Sargent at The New Republic, “The reason this happened is because Stephen Miller, who is one of the most powerful men in the country, decided that it would be a good use of his time to go on Twitter and hurl an untrue and transphobic attack against James Talarico.”

The DNC seems to have finally realized that instead of retreating or apologizing, the current political climate calls for the party to lean completely into the fight. Mangubat didn’t hide; she did interviews with progressive outlets, doubling down on her assessment of Miller. “What he is doing is ugly,” she told the progressive media outlet MeidasTouch. “He is celebrating when ICE shoots down Americans in the street. He thinks that it’s cool when families are separated . . . I stand by calling him an ugly f**k.” Her coworkers even continued the trolling, presenting her with a custom cake that read: “You ratioed Temu Hitler and also are hot.”

The DNC has used the viral moment to launch a fundraising campaign, pulling in donations from a base that is starved for a version of the Democratic Party that possesses a spine. The party said its social media following has exploded by over six million users since the second Trump inauguration, suggesting that voters are eager to see a counteroffensive that meets the urgency of the crisis.

The real story is not that Democrats tweeted something rude. It’s that they briefly entered a media arena the right has dominated for years and refused to act embarrassed about it.

The real story is not that Democrats tweeted something rude. It’s that they briefly entered a media arena the right has dominated for years and refused to act embarrassed about it. That matters because conservative politics has long depended on the expectation that Democrats will absorb abuse with restraint. When they do not, the performance of conservative righteousness starts to crack.

Respectability politics largely went out the window when Trump and his allies embraced provocation as a governing style. The administration has made inflammatory rhetoric, personal insults and social media trolling central features of its public-facing strategy. As recently as Wednesday, Trump said of Somali immigrants, “They’re all crooks.” When former special counsel Robert Mueller died in March, Trump announced, “Good, I’m glad he’s dead.” InNovember, the president called Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz “seriously retarded” and snapped at a female reporter, “Quiet, piggy.”

The DNC’s new willingness to fight fire with fire is a healthy, long-overdue adaptation to a brutal political reality. A Democratic Party that can jab and move fast online is a party that is harder to caricature as weak.

To be clear, this internet-poisoned, hyper-combative style of communication has its limits. When the DNC’s social team overreached with a poorly calibrated Memorial Day post that used the names and photos of the 13 U.S. service members killed in the Iran war to attack the president, they rightly pulled it back in the face of legitimate criticism.

But while right-wing media feign tears over online insults, the machinery of the state is being weaponized to systematically crush actual free speech. The Justice Department, led in this crusade by U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia and former Fox News host Jeanine Pirro, has reportedly begun issuing sweeping subpoenas to tech giants like Reddit, X, Google, Discord and Meta. Their objective is to unmask the names, addresses, IP logs and financial data of anonymous internet users who have dared to criticize or document the violent tactics of Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents carrying out the administration’s mass deportation campaign.

That is why the current Democratic turn toward mean tweets is worth paying attention to. It is not simply about one viral post or one staffer’s clapback. The shift is about whether Democrats can survive a media environment that rewards escalation.

Democrats are still figuring out how to speak in a political culture Trump helped degrade. Some of their experiments will fail. Some will feel too clever, too online or too obviously borrowed from the other side. But the old script — be polite, get ignored, lose anyway — is no longer defensible.