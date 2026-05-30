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Trump says he could replace Freedom 250 artists himself

After multiple performers withdrew, Trump mocked them and proposed turning event into an “AMERICA IS BACK" rally

By CK Smith
Weekend Editor

Published

Trump continues to "redecorate" D.C. in anticipation of America's 250th anniversary. But his plans keep getting deterred by rulings, finances and artists not wanting to participate. (Alex Wong / Getty Images)
Trump continues to "redecorate" D.C. in anticipation of America's 250th anniversary. But his plans keep getting deterred by rulings, finances and artists not wanting to participate. (Alex Wong / Getty Images)

Just days after organizers unveiled a star-studded entertainment lineup for Freedom 250’s Great American State Fair in Washington, D.C., a growing number of performers have withdrawn from the event, with several saying they were misled about its political associations.

Among the artists who have publicly backed out are Martina McBride, Bret Michaels, Young MC, Morris Day and the Commodores. Several said they had agreed to participate in what was presented as a nonpartisan celebration of America’s 250th anniversary but later became concerned about the event’s political overtones.

McBride said she had been offered an opportunity to perform at a nonpartisan event celebrating all 50 states, but later concluded that characterization was misleading.

Michaels similarly said the event had evolved into “something much more divisive” than what had originally been presented to his team. Other performers cited concerns about being publicly affiliated with a political movement or party.

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Roughly two-thirds of the originally announced lineup has now withdrawn. Critics have described the event as a MAGA-aligned celebration despite organizers maintaining that Freedom 250 is intended to be a unifying, nonpartisan commemoration of the nation’s semiquincentennial.

As the lineup continues to unravel, President Donald Trump responded by proposing that he replace the departing acts himself. In a Truth Social post, the president derided the performers as “Third Rate Artists,” claiming he draws larger audiences than Elvis Presley did “in his prime,” and suggested transforming the event into an “AMERICA IS BACK Rally.”

This controversy arrives as Trump has promoted a series of high-profile America 250 events ahead of next year’s anniversary celebrations. Organizers have defended the event’s mission and said performers remain free to decide whether to participate.

Artists including Vanilla Ice and Flo Rida are still expected to appear.

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