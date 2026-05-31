Santos, Lindell, Proud Boys eye Trump’s $1.8B fund

A growing list of applicants for a Trump administration-backed $1.8 billion “anti-weaponization” compensation fund includes January 6 defendants, far-right activists, former Trump allies, and prominent election deniers, as legal challenges continue to stall the program’s implementation.

Reporting indicates that individuals connected to the Capitol riot are among those preparing to seek payouts from the fund, along with a broader mix of political figures and activists who claim they were unfairly targeted by federal agencies.

Among those reportedly seeking or exploring claims are former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, former Trump adviser Michael Caputo, and former Trump attorney Michael Cohen. Former Republican congressman George Santos has also been identified as a prospective applicant.

The fund, which stems from a settlement tied to President Donald Trump’s lawsuit against the Internal Revenue Service over the leak of his tax returns, is designed to compensate individuals who allege they were victims of government “weaponization” or politically motivated investigations.

According to Justice Department descriptions cited in reporting, the program is intended to provide restitution for those who can demonstrate harm from federal “lawfare.” However, eligibility criteria remain unclear, a review commission has not finalized its rules, and no payments have been confirmed.

January 6 defendants make up a significant portion of potential applicants, particularly among the more than 1,500 people charged in connection with the 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Some applicants have described financial and personal fallout from prosecutions or investigations. Mike Lindell said his company suffered major losses due to government actions and legal pressure, while other applicants argue they were unfairly targeted for political reasons.

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Critics, including lawmakers from both parties cited across multiple outlets, have raised concerns that the fund could function as a “slush fund” lacking clear congressional authorization and oversight, particularly given the inclusion of individuals convicted in connection with the Capitol attack. This includes several Capitol officers who plan to sue and block payouts.

The Justice Department has defended the initiative as a lawful settlement mechanism, but federal courts have already paused parts of the program as legal challenges proceed.