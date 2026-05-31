Trump’s latest spending defense springs a leak

President Donald Trump is defending the cost of a renovation project at the White House reflecting pool by arguing that former Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden spent hundreds of millions of dollars on similar work. Available federal records, however, show no evidence of expenditures on that scale.

Speaking about the ongoing project during a recent cabinet meeting, Trump took about 8 minutes to point to what he described as costly work undertaken by his Democratic predecessors, suggesting the current renovation is comparable to investments made under previous administrations.

But records show a much different picture. The largest recent renovation of the White House reflecting pool occurred during the Obama administration, when a years-long rehabilitation project was completed at a cost of roughly $34 million. The work addressed leaks, aging infrastructure and other maintenance issues at the historic site.

The Biden administration did not oversee a comparable renovation project. While federal planning documents examined potential future repairs and modernization efforts that could have carried significant costs, those projects were never implemented.

The discrepancy has drawn attention as Trump seeks to justify spending on the latest overhaul of the White House grounds. The president has repeatedly cited spending by Obama and Biden as evidence that previous administrations undertook similar projects, though publicly available records do not support claims that either administration spent “hundreds of millions” on the reflecting pool.

The White House has framed the project as part of a broader effort to improve and restore federal properties. Trump has frequently highlighted renovation and construction projects during his presidency, including proposals involving the Kennedy Center, White House grounds and other high-profile public spaces.

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The reflecting pool — or the “reflecting lake” as Trump called it multiple times in this meeting— is located near the Lincoln Memorial and has undergone multiple renovations over the decades as administrations grapple with leaks, aging infrastructure and maintenance challenges associated with the historic property.

It’s also worth noting that Trump claimed the reflecting pool was longer than the tallest building in the world laid on its side. The reflecting pool is 2,080 feet long. The Burj Khalifa building in Dubai is 2,717 feet tall.