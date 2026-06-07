Only in New York: Trump, Mamdani and Elmo talk NBA finals

The New York Knicks return home Monday night for Game 3 of the NBA Finals with a 2-0 series lead, a strong playoff showing and a city hanging on every shot. But the basketball itself is only part of the story.

As New York prepares for its biggest basketball game in decades, an unlikely cast of characters has found itself swept into the orbit of the Finals: Elmo, President Donald Trump and New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani. In most places, those names would never belong in the same conversation. In New York, they somehow make perfect sense.

The strangest storyline belongs to Elmo. Last week, the beloved Sesame Street character attempted what seemed like a harmless gesture of sportsmanship, posting support for both teams competing in the Finals. Knicks fans were not having it.

Social media users quickly reminded Elmo that Sesame Street is famously set in New York City and that neutrality was no longer an option. Some jokingly accused him of betraying his hometown team. Others demanded he pick a side.

The backlash was playful, but it reflected something real about the mood of the city. With the Knicks in the Finals for the first time in a generation, New Yorkers have become increasingly unwilling to tolerate fence-sitting — even from one of the world’s most famously friendly Muppets.

Elmo eventually responded in character, attempting to smooth things over with a pun-filled apology. The exchange only fueled the joke further.

The irony, of course, is that Elmo’s defining trait is that he likes everyone. Asking him to choose sides runs contrary to decades of Sesame Street lessons about kindness, friendship and inclusion. The lone exception might be Rocco, Zoe’s pet rock, whose complicated relationship with Elmo has become part of children’s television lore.

Meanwhile, Mamdani has found his own way into the Finals conversation. The mayor recently delighted Knicks fans after jokingly giving New York City kids a “no bedtime” exemption so they could stay up and watch the games. The lighthearted interaction spread widely online, turning this moment into part of the city’s growing Knicks mythology. He will attend the game on Monday as well.

Then there is Trump, who is expected to attend Game 3 and will almost certainly bring a different kind of attention to Madison Square Garden. Few public figures generate stronger reactions in New York, and his appearance — as it usually does — adds another layer of politics, spectacle and unpredictability to an event that already feels larger than sports.

Taken individually, these stories have little to do with one another. Taken together, they capture something uniquely New York about this Finals run.

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The Knicks are not merely a basketball team, though they are on quite the historic playoff streak. They are one of the city’s defining institutions, capable of pulling politicians, celebrities, children’s television characters and millions of everyday fans into the same conversation. The deeper the team advances, the more the boundaries between sports, politics, entertainment and internet culture begin to blur.

And that may be the most New York part of all. A mayor is making bedtimes jokes. A president is heading to the Garden. A muppet is being pressured to abandon neutrality and embrace sports tribalism.

The Knicks haven’t even tipped off for Game 3 yet. But before the ball is in the air, the NBA Finals have already delivered one certainty: only in New York could Elmo, Trump, Mamdani and championship basketball all end up sharing the same storyline.