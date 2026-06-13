“Grief is not linear”: Survivors reflect on 10 years after Pulse shooting

A decade after the Pulse nightclub shooting killed 49 people in Orlando, survivors and families are marking the anniversary with grief, remembrance and a message that what happened on June 12, 2016, is still shaping their lives today.

Across Orlando and beyond, vigils, church services and private ceremonies have been held to honor the victims of one of the deadliest mass shootings in U.S. history. At the site where the LGBTQ+ nightclub once stood, mourners gathered overnight as names were read aloud and candles lit in memory of those killed during a Latin-themed Pride Month event.

For many survivors, the anniversary is not a milestone of closure, but a reminder that healing has been uneven and ongoing.

“I’ve been crying all day,” Orlando City Commissioner Patty Sheehan said during commemorations, capturing a sentiment echoed across multiple memorials marking the 10-year point. Others described a similar sense of emotional exhaustion as they revisited the date that permanently altered their lives.

Survivors who spoke in anniversary interviews described grief that has not faded with time, but instead evolved. Some have become advocates against gun violence, while others have focused on community organizing, memorial work, or simply learning how to live with trauma that resurfaces each June.

Brandon Wolf, who survived the attack but lost two close friends, has become one of the most visible voices in the push for gun reform and LGBTQ+ rights. Other survivors have taken quieter paths, describing the past decade as a process of rebuilding rather than recovery.

Families of victims say the pain remains just as sharp ten years later. Some describe the day as one they move through rather than move past, marking it with rituals of remembrance that reflect both loss and endurance.

The nightclub itself was demolished earlier this year as part of plans to build a permanent memorial at the site. City officials say the future space will honor the victims, while survivors continue to navigate disagreements over how best to preserve memory and meaning.

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Across all accounts, one theme remains consistent: the passage of time has not resolved the impact of that night inside Pulse. It has only reshaped it.

As one survivor put it in a recent interview, “Grief is not linear.”

Ten years on, Orlando’s Pulse remains both a physical absence and an emotional presence — one that continues to define survivors’ lives long after the headlines have faded.