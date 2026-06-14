“Let the oil flow!”: Trump announces Iran-US ceasefire deal

The United States and Iran have reached an agreement on a ceasefire deal.

President Donald Trump took a cue from NASCAR when he shared the news to Truth Social on Sunday. He told ships awaiting passage through the Strait of Hormuz to “start your engines” and “let the oil flow!”

“The Deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete. Congratulations to all!” he wrote. “I hereby fully authorize the toll free opening of the Strait of Hormuz, and, simultaneously herewith, authorize the immediate removal of the United States Naval blockade. Ships of the World, start your engines. Let the oil flow!”

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif shared the news a few minutes ahead of Trump on X.

“Following intensive talks, we are pleased to announce that the Peace Deal between the United States of America and Islamic Republic of Iran has been REACHED,” he wrote. “Both sides have declared the immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon.”

Representatives of the U.S. and Iran are expected to sign an agreement at a ceremony in Switzerland on June 19. “Pre-implementation” talks will continue throughout the upcoming week.

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In another post, Trump promised that the agreement would lead to a lasting peace, adding that he is the only president in U.S. history who could have reached such a deal.

“This Great Deal will bring Peace and Security to the whole Region. Many presidents have tried to make Peace with Iran, and all have failed before me,” he shared. “The Leaders of the Region have, for the first time, found a President who can help them achieve real Peace.”

The terms of that deal are not yet public.