“Neither I nor Italy ever beg”: Italy’s PM claps back at Trump’s sexist insults

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni pushed back sharply against President Donald Trump on Saturday after he intensified a public dispute that began during the G7 summit, rejecting his criticism as “senseless” and defending Italy‘s sovereignty in response to claims about military cooperation and her political standing.

The latest exchange stems from Trump’s assertion that Meloni repeatedly sought a photograph with him during the G7 gathering, a claim the Italian leader has publicly denied. Trump escalated the feud Saturday in a Truth Social post, accusing Meloni of refusing U.S. military requests related to the recent conflict with Iran and suggesting she was attempting to repair relations with him for political reasons.

“President Trump, these constant, unprovoked attacks are senseless,” Meloni said in a statement responding directly to the president’s comments.

Trump claimed that Meloni’s popularity had suffered because she declined to support the United States in efforts aimed at preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon and alleged that Italy refused to allow American forces to use military facilities in the country. He also dismissed any suggestion of reconciliation, writing, “Now, after the United States defeated Iran militarily, she wants to be friends again. No thanks!”

[NOTE: English translation is provided in the attached comments.]

Meloni rejected both Trump’s characterization of her political standing and his criticism of Italy’s decisions regarding U.S. military installations.

“My popularity depends on my ability to defend Italy’s national interest, and that is exactly what I have always done,” she said. “That is also what I did regarding the American military bases in Italy. Their use is governed by agreements that we have always respected, and that cannot be violated as long as I am Prime Minister.”

“Italy remains a sovereign nation,” she added. “In any case, my popularity is none of your concern. I suggest you focus on yours.”

The Italian leader also appeared to address Trump’s earlier claim that she had repeatedly sought a photograph with him during the summit. In a social media post accompanied by video remarks, Meloni wrote: “Neither I nor Italy ever beg.”

The dispute has drawn attention because Meloni, a far-right conservative nationalist who has often been viewed as one of Trump’s closest ideological allies among European leaders, has generally maintained cordial relations with Republican administrations and NATO partners.

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What began as a disagreement over events at the G7 summit has now evolved into a broader public clash involving military cooperation, national sovereignty and the future of U.S.-Italy relations at a time of heightened international tensions.