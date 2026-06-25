Obama knows he drives Trump mad. Now he’s taunting him

One surefire way to annoy a troll is to call their efforts for attention an “obsession.” Edgelords, of course, are too nonchalant to obsess. Never mind their dozens of targeted social media posts and years of taunting. So when Barack Obama recently addressed Donald Trump’s long-running criticism of him as an “obsession,” it was immediately clear that our king troll is finally in for a round of reciprocation.

During an interview on the podcast “All The Smoke,” Obama called the president’s constant fixation on him “a strange thing” that underscores a lack of focus on the American people’s needs. “I obviously have a room in his head,” Obama told the hosts, former NBA stars Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson, upgrading it to “a suite in his head.”

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The former president was sure to make clear that he spends zero time worrying about Trump. “It shows me somebody who’s not focused on the American people and the job they’re supposed to do,” he said.

Trump has spent more than a decade smearing and scapegoating Obama. But as the former president also explained, the nature of Trump’s energy is two-faced. He noted the contrast between Trump’s harsh public rhetoric and his actual face-to-face encounters. Trump, Obama said, “never” talks that way when they are in the same room.

As Trump tarnishes the 250th celebration of the nation’s founding, one of the only comforts is the thought of him being tormented by the smiles and laughter of Obama.