“Injustice”: Trump fumes after SCOTUS allows E. Jean Carroll verdict to stand

Donald Trump railed against his hand-picked Supreme Court on Monday, taking to Truth Social to rage at their decision to let a $5 million civil judgement for writer E. Jean Carroll stand.

“Surprisingly, the Supreme Court declined to ‘review’ a Fake Case brought against me by a woman I never met,” Trump wrote. “I will continue the fight against this Weaponization and Lawfare Case against me, including the ridiculous claim of Defamation, with all of my power and strength.”

In 2023, a. civil jury found that Trump had have sexually abused and defamed Carroll. That ruling had been upheld on appeal from Trump. The president had asked the high court to step in, which they declined.

On social media, Trump called the Carroll ruling a “case…against the United States of America and all it stands for,”

“New York State created a Law, for an instant speck of time, going back many decades, in order to wrongfully ‘nab’ me,” he wrote. “It was tailormade, and this Injustice cannot be allowed to stand!”

Carroll was awarded $83 million in a separate defamation case in 2024, based on statements that Trump made about Carroll in 2019. Trump’s attorneys are appealing that decision in a lower court.

In a separate post, Trump laid into the court for ruling that states can count mail-in ballots that arrive after Election Day. The Republican National Committee had challenged a Mississippi law that allowed late mail-in ballots to be counted, provided that they were sent before the deadline. The liberal justices were joined by Amy Coney Barrett and Chief Justice John Roberts in a 5-4 decision allowing the law to stand.

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On Truth Social, Trump said the ruling made the passage of the SAVE America Act, a strict set of new federal voting requirements that has been stalled in Congress, all the more important.

“There is a powerful Communist Movement taking place in our Country, one more dangerous than World War I, World War II, Pearl Harbor, or September 11th,” he wrote.