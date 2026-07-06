“Troubling, serious, false”: Platner says he’ll take time to “reflect” following assault allegation

Democratic Senate candidate Graham Platner denied allegations of sexual assault published by Politico on Monday.

41-year-old Jenny Racicot told the outlet she had an on-and-off relationship with the Maine Democrat. She said that relationship came to an end after an intoxicated Platner forced himself on her in 2021, despite repeated requests for him to stop.

“I remember the specific moment where I thought to myself, like, ‘This is no longer my choice,’” she shared.

Platner called the claims made by a former partner “troubling, serious and false” in a statement posted to social media. While he did not suspend his campaign, Platner said he would take a pause before determining his next move.

“Any accusation of nonconsensual behavior is categorically false,” he said. “Regardless of the inaccuracy of the reporting, but mindful of the political reality it will inflict, we are taking time to reflect on the best path forward.”

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Racicot’s story was included in a New York Times report in which former romantic partners of Platner’s recounted “unsettling” behavior from the veteran and oysterman. Racicot said she was spurred to share more details when the Times story devolved into political attacks on another accuser. The Maine resident says she believes in Platner’s political goals, but can’t support “him as a person.”

Platner repeatedly denied the allegation in his statement and vowed to use “every tool at our disposal” to defeat incumbent Republican Sen. Susan Collins.