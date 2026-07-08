“I’d be up there with Lenin”: Trump tells far-right reporter he’d be the communist GOAT

Donald Trump is no believer in the immortal science of Marxism-Leninism, but he still thinks he’d make a great Red.

A reporter for the Epoch Times, a pro-Trump and anti-Chinese Communist Party news outlet, asked Trump to speak on the dangers of global communism on Wednesday. She warned that the idea of a classless and stateless society was secretly spreading in democratic countries in Europe as well as stateside and asked for Trump’s message to people “who might not realize how close communism has come to home.”

Trump turned the question into so much youth baseball bragging, saying he’d be “the greatest communist” of all time.

“Communism is easy to sell,” he said. “I would be the greatest communist in history. I’d be right up there with Lenin. I’d be as good as anybody.”

Trump said that communism has proven to be a “disaster” over “thousands of years under different names.” He went on to attribute his brief bump with Hispanic voters in the 2024 election on his anti-communist stance.

“I set a record for Republicans,” he said. “The hispanics, a lot of them came from countries that were essentially communist…I talk about it on TikTok. I talk about it here.”

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Trump admitted that the American economy had “flaws,” but provided “amazing” benefits to workers.

“We have more jobs than we’ve ever had. People are making more money than they’ve ever made,” he said. “It’s just the best system.”

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Trump went on to say that “lowlifes” were pitching a shift toward socialism and worried that the United States was facing more danger than it had in either World War or during 9/11. He warned everyone listening that communist states “die in squalor.”

The answer was the tighter version of remarks he delivered last month. Promoting his appearance at the Faith and Freedom Coalition, Trump called communists and their allies “animals.”

Watch Trump’s statement below via YouTube: