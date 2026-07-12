The story Lindsey Graham mourners are telling

As tributes continue to pour in following the sudden death of Sen. Lindsey Graham, one theme has emerged across the political spectrum: while the South Carolina Republican became one of President Donald Trump‘s closest allies during the latter half of his career, many of the remembrances have focused on a much broader legacy.

President Trump led the public response Saturday, calling Graham “one of the greatest people and Senators I have ever known” and praising him as “a true American Patriot.” He phoned into CNN’s “State of the Union” and NBC’s “Meet the Press” Sunday morning to share his memories of Graham.

Republican leaders, including Senate Majority Leader John Thune, Sen. Tim Scott and South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster, likewise honored Graham’s decades of public service and his devotion to the state he represented for more than 30 years.

Even those who opposed Graham politically extended their condolences and stories including former Rep. Adam Kinzinger, Sen. Amy Klobachar and former Republican strategist Tim Miller.

He was also scheduled to appear on NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday morning.

Yet many of the most notable tributes have centered less on Graham’s place in Trump’s orbit than on the relationships he cultivated over decades in public life.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy remembered Graham as a steadfast supporter of Ukraine, noting the senator’s repeated visits to the country following Russia’s full-scale invasion. Graham had just returned from a trip to Ukraine earlier this week.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described Graham as one of Israel’s strongest friends in Washington and mourned the loss of a close personal friend.

Outside government, Auschwitz Jewish Center Foundation Director General Jack Simony highlighted Graham’s work combating antisemitism and preserving Holocaust education.

“Senator Lindsey Graham worked to ensure that the lessons of the Holocaust would be taught to every new generation,” Simony said in a statement to Salon. “He co-sponsored the Never Again Education Act. He confronted antisemitism without hesitation, and he stood with the Jewish people through moments of triumph and moments of trial. His friendship was unwavering, and we will remember it with deep gratitude. May his memory be a blessing.”

The range of reactions underscored Graham’s unusual place in American politics. A retired Air Force Reserve colonel and longtime foreign policy hawk, he spent decades cultivating relationships not only across Capitol Hill but with world leaders, diplomats and advocacy organizations. Those connections often endured despite political disagreements at home.

That breadth is particularly notable given how closely Graham became associated with Trump during the president’s two terms in office. After emerging as one of Trump’s sharpest Republican critics during the 2016 presidential campaign, Graham transformed into one of his most reliable Senate allies, helping shepherd judicial nominees, defending the administration during impeachment proceedings and becoming a frequent adviser on foreign policy.

But Sunday’s tributes suggest that, for many who worked with him over the course of three decades in Congress, Graham’s legacy extends beyond the political alliance that defined his final years in office.

Instead, the remembrances paint a portrait of a senator remembered for his personal relationships as much as his political positions — someone whose influence stretched from South Carolina to Kyiv, Jerusalem and the halls of Congress.

Beyond the tributes, Graham’s death also sets in motion South Carolina’s succession process. Republican Gov. McMaster is expected to appoint an interim senator to serve until voters elect a successor, while South Carolina Republicans must also choose a replacement nominee for the November ballot after Graham secured the party’s nomination for another term just weeks ago.

As condolences continue to arrive from lawmakers, world leaders and civic organizations, the emerging portrait is not simply of a Trump ally, but of a figure whose reach and relationships reflected a career that spanned several eras of Republican politics.