At the World Cup, Messi’s quiet leadership outshines MAGA’s noise

The most-watched man in America right now is a 39-year-old from Rosario, Argentina, who barely raises his voice. The World Cup is here, on our own soil for the first time — the United States, Canada and Mexico — and Lionel Messi is playing as the defending champion in his sixth tournament. He does not trash talk. He does not pound his chest. He leads from behind, they say, which is a polite way of saying he lets the ball and the trophies do the talking.

Messi has won the thing men spend their whole lives arguing about, eight Ballon d’Ors, a World Cup, more or less every honor the game can hand a person, and he has done it while looking, most of the time, like a shy man who would rather be home. He is the best argument I know against everything the U.S. is currently trying to sell boys about what a man is.

Because at the same moment, on the same screens, a truck company is selling the opposite. Ram Trucks released an ad this year called “In Loud We Trust.” The voice growling over it belongs to Dana White, the president and CEO of the UFC, who does donuts in a blacked-out performance truck while the slogan lands. In loud we trust: A play, in case you missed it, on the words printed on our money. In God we trust, swapped out for an engine. The sacred traded for the subwoofer. The commercial arrived tied to a UFC fight card staged on the White House lawn, and plenty of people loved it. But plenty of people, including a lot of religious folks who did not appreciate their motto turned into a truck commercial, did not.

Here is what the ad is actually selling, underneath the flags and the engines and the whole arsenal of American noise: masculinity as a thing you can purchase and perform. Not do. Perform.

Here is what the ad is actually selling, underneath the flags and the engines and the whole arsenal of American noise: masculinity as a thing you can purchase and perform. Not do. Perform. It is the same product professional wrestling has sold for decades, but at least the WWE has the honesty to admit the whole thing is staged. The truck ad wants you to believe the roar is real. That if you are loud enough, and your engine is big enough, and your grievance is hot enough, that is the same thing as being a man. It is not. It never has been.

The difference is backbone. Gusto is fine, even wonderful. Messi has gusto, and Paul Newman drove race cars; nobody is asking men to be quiet little mice. The problem is not volume. The problem is volume with nothing underneath it, noise offered as a substitute for the thing itself. Real masculinity is proven in the work, in the results, in the people you protect, and it does not need a camera to exist.

If you want the whole argument playing out on the world stage, not in a truck ad but in a real room, look at the two men who sat in the Oval Office in February 2025. One of them is a former television comedian. When Russian tanks rolled toward his capital and the U.S. offered to fly him to safety and exile, he stayed, and he answered: I need ammunition, not a ride. Volodymyr Zelenskyy has worn the same olive-green field clothes ever since, because there is a war on and a suit can wait.

The other man told him he did not have the cards and said he was gambling with World War III. Donald Trump demanded, on camera, whether Zelenskyy had ever shown America the proper gratitude for its support. When a reporter in the room asked Zelenskyy why he wasn’t wearing a suit, he said he would wear one when the war was finished. Maybe something better, he said. Maybe something cheaper.

One of those men was performing strength. The other one simply had it. And you could tell — the way you can always tell — by which one of them needed you to be watching.

History is fairly clear on this if you look. The men who most need to broadcast their toughness are, with remarkable consistency, the men who have the least of it. The prop is the tell. The louder the engine, the emptier the tank.

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So let me offer a different lineup, since the country seems to have misplaced it.

There is Messi, who wins the most prestigious trophy in sports, and says almost nothing. Tom Brady, and I say this as a man who loves him, who was never the loudest voice in any room he dominated, only the most prepared. The first one in and the last one out, with seven NFL championships built at an hour of the morning no camera was awake for. Paul Newman, who had every prop the Ram ad is selling, as well as the looks, the cars and the fame, and who spent his actual life on a 50-year marriage and a company that has given away more than $600 million — and who was prouder of making Richard Nixon’s enemies list than of any award he ever won. Desmond Doss, who walked into the worst fighting of World War II without a weapon, refusing to carry one on principle, dragged some 75 wounded men off a ridge under fire and earned the Medal of Honor. He is the loudest possible proof that you do not need a gun to be the bravest man on the hill. Bayard Rustin, who organized the largest civil rights march in American history from the background as an openly gay man in 1963, and let other men stand at the microphone. James Baldwin, who never once had to raise his voice to leave a room permanently changed. Walt Whitman, who wrote this entire country into being in the first person, and signed his love letters to another man with a kiss.

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Not one of those men needed a loud engine. Not one of them was quiet because he was weak. They were quiet or steady or unbothered, because the manhood was already there in the work and the spine and the care. A man who has the thing does not need to perform the thing. That is the oldest truth about masculinity there is, and we have somehow arrived at a moment where a truck company has to remind us of it by getting it exactly backwards.

I came to know the difference from the inside. I am a survivor. For years I did the loud thing, or rather the version of it men like me are handed — which is to say nothing, let the pressure build and call the silence strength. It was not strength. That came later, and quieter, when I finally showed up before dawn and did the actual work where no one was filming. Every man I respect knows that hour. It is the opposite of the ad. It is where manhood actually lives.

Today in Atlanta, Lionel Messi and Argentina face England, and the World Cup final is on Sunday in New Jersey. Whether or not Argentina lifts the trophy again, the lesson is already out on the field in plain sight every time Messi touches the ball.

The quietest man in the tournament is the best player in it.