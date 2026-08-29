Introducing Dolly Parton International Airport

Nashville International Airport could soon bear the name of one of Tennessee’s most famous daughters: Dolly Parton.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and Nashville International Airport announced Friday plans to rename BNA in honor of Parton, following a growing public campaign that surged after the country music icon’s death.

“At a place where Tennessee welcomes the world, it’s fitting that our favorite daughter, Dolly Parton, is honored for her extraordinary life and legacy,” Lee said.

The proposal still requires approval from the Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority, which is expected to consider the name change at its Sept. 17 meeting.

The effort began well before Parton’s death. A Change.org petition launched in 2025 by Tennessee residents Lydia Popovich and Dan Dion called for Nashville International Airport to become Dolly Parton International Airport, arguing that few people better represent the city’s music, culture and generosity.

The petition gained new momentum following Parton’s death, soaring past 150,000 signatures this week. Supporters even flew a banner over downtown Nashville on Friday promoting the campaign.

Parton’s team said it was touched by the proposal and open to further discussions about a lasting tribute.

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The airport is unlikely to be the last place where Tennesseans consider permanently honoring Parton. During her lifetime, however, the singer famously resisted at least one attempt to turn her into a monument.

In 2021, Tennessee lawmakers proposed erecting a statue of Parton on the grounds of the state Capitol. Parton asked them to withdraw the bill, saying that “given all that is going on in the world, I don’t think putting me on a pedestal is appropriate at this time.”

But she left the door open for another day.

“I hope, though, that somewhere down the road several years from now or perhaps after I’m gone if you still feel I deserve it,” Parton said, adding that she would “stand proud in our great State Capitol as a grateful Tennessean.”

Other tributes are already taking a distinctly Dolly approach. Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood announced that their Nashville honky-tonk, Friends in Low Places, will recognize Sept. 25 — 9/25 — as “Dolly Day” each year, donating the venue’s entire income that day to children’s literacy efforts, including Parton’s Imagination Library.

“Whatever the cash register says at the end of the day is going to Dolly’s passion,” Yearwood said in announcing the tribute.