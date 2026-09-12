Trump asks GOP crowd to pledge allegiance — to him

President Donald Trump closed out the Republican midterm convention Thursday with a pledge of allegiance — to himself.

During his final remarks in Dallas, Trump instructed the crowd to raise their right hands and repeat after him as he led supporters through an unusual promise to vote in November.

“I pledge to the greatest president in the history of the United States, that loves us so much he can’t even breathe,” Trump began.

The pledge quickly went off script.

Trump had supporters promise to bring their family and friends to the polls before adding, “I don’t care if I’m registered or not. I’m going to try and cheat like hell, like they do.”

The president has repeatedly claimed without evidence that Democrats rely on widespread election fraud to win elections. Earlier in the evening, Trump accused Democrats of opposing the Republican-backed SAVE America Act because “they want to cheat.”

Trump eventually instructed attendees to bring friends and family to vote even if they planned to support Democrats — prompting boos from the crowd — before ending the pledge with “So help me God.”

The president also offered another incentive for turnout.

“You know what happens if you don’t vote?” Trump asked the crowd. “You go to hell.”

The moment capped the GOP’s first-ever midterm convention, a two-day event centered heavily around Trump despite his name not appearing on the November ballot.

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Trump repeatedly urged supporters during the convention to treat the midterms as though he were running himself, telling the crowd Wednesday to “pretend that I’m on the ballot.”

He also promised every American adult a $5,000 “Trump Dividend” if Republicans maintain control of Congress, a proposal that would require congressional approval and could cost more than $1 trillion.

Thursday’s pledge made the president’s request more personal.

After asking the audience to promise to vote, bring others with them and repeat his claims about election cheating, Trump concluded the Republican convention surrounded by supporters with their right hands raised.