Trump escalates media fight with new White House press ban

The White House began enforcing President Donald Trump‘s ban on CNN, MS NOW and Politico Saturday, denying reporters from all three news organizations access to the White House grounds and confiscating or disabling their credentials.

CNN senior White House reporter Betsy Klein, MS NOW correspondent Akayla Gardner and Politico White House reporter Cheyenne Haslett were each turned away Saturday morning.

Gardner said she passed through two security gates before discovering that her White House badge had been disabled. An officer then asked her to surrender the credential, telling her the decision came from “above him.” Klein similarly reported that her credential had been deactivated, while Politico said Haslett’s badge was confiscated.

The restrictions extend beyond access to the White House briefing room or limited presidential events. Without access to the grounds, affected journalists also lose their regular workspace and access to areas such as Reporters’ Lane, where television correspondents frequently deliver live reports from the White House complex.

Trump announced the ban Friday on Truth Social, accusing the three organizations of “reporting FAKE NEWS” and warning that “Other Fake News Media Outlets” could follow.

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The president did not identify a specific report that prompted the decision. Asked about the timing Friday, Trump said it was “really just cumulative stories over the past few years.”

“They purposely write negative news,” Trump said, accusing the outlets of trying to diminish Republicans and his administration.

Trump later described the order as a “very simple ban,” adding, “I would say the ban would go as far as you can.”

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CNN called the move an “illegal assault” on its constitutionally protected rights. Politico said it would “vigorously defend” its First Amendment rights, while MS NOW said Saturday it would take “any and all steps necessary” to defend its journalists.

The administration previously restricted Associated Press journalists from some presidential events after the organization continued using “Gulf of Mexico” in its coverage following Trump’s order renaming the body of water the “Gulf of America.” The AP sued the administration, and that litigation remains ongoing.

Trump has suggested the current restrictions may expand beyond the three outlets.