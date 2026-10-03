Get in, loser! We’re going to Oklahoma

President Donald Trump’s motorcade approached 100 mph on wet highways Thursday after bad weather grounded his aircraft — and the president boasted about the high-speed trip in real time.

Trump was traveling from a campaign event at a Peterbilt Motors plant in Denton, Texas, to a rally roughly 90 miles away in Durant, Oklahoma, when stormy weather disrupted his travel plans. The president would typically make the trip by air, but conditions prevented planes and helicopters from landing in Oklahoma.

Rather than postpone the rally, Trump opted for the presidential motorcade.

“The Beast is going faster than it has ever gone before,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, referring to the heavily armored presidential limousine.

Reporters traveling with the president confirmed the unusually speedy trip. A White House press van reached 98 mph at one point as the motorcade traveled north toward Oklahoma, according to Reuters and CBS News.

A little more than 20 minutes after his first post, Trump offered another update.

“I’m almost there Oklahoma — 10 minutes!” he wrote.

Trump ultimately arrived in Durant nearly two hours behind schedule. Once onstage, he gave supporters his own account of the decision to make the drive.

Trump said aides had warned him that the weather was too bad to take either a helicopter or plane and suggested canceling the Oklahoma appearance. He instead asked how fast his presidential limousine could travel.

“We could go close to 100 miles per hour,” Trump recalled being told.

“Get your asses in that car,” Trump said he responded. “We’re going to Oklahoma.”

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The president was in Oklahoma as part of a 32-day campaign blitz ahead of the Nov. 3 midterm elections, campaigning in Durant for Republican gubernatorial candidate Mike Mazzei and U.S. Senate candidate Kevin Hern after appearing with Republican Senate candidate Ken Paxton in Texas.

Trump said he refused to skip Oklahoma in part because of his electoral history in the state, telling the crowd that he had won all 77 counties in each of his three presidential campaigns.

No injuries were reported during the high-speed motorcade. Trump did not provide a measured speed for the Beast itself. The speed limits on the roads between the two cities range from 45 mph to 75 mph depending on the stretch of road.