Trump: I should have 8 Nobel Peace Prizes

President Donald Trump lashed out at the Nobel Peace Prize committee and its 2026 winner, South African human rights jurist Navi Pillay, declaring Friday night that he deserved eight prizes for his foreign policy accomplishments.

“I know nothing about this woman, and neither does anyone else!” Trump wrote in a lengthy Truth Social post. “I don’t know what the woman has done.”

Pillay, a former United Nations high commissioner for human rights, received the prize Friday for her decades of work advancing international law and accountability for atrocities.

“In actuality, I should have won 8 Nobel Peace Prizes, not just 1,” Trump wrote, listing conflicts involving India and Pakistan, Israel and Hamas, and six other pairs of countries or parties he claims to have brought to peace.

His assertion that he has settled eight wars is disputed, with some conflicts unresolved and his role in others contested.

Trump also accused Pillay of hating Israel, apparently referring to her leadership of a U.N. commission that concluded Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Israel rejects those findings.

Pillay’s career includes challenging apartheid in South Africa and serving on the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda, where she helped establish legal precedents recognizing sexual violence as an act of genocide.

Start your day with essential news from Salon.

Sign up for our free morning newsletter, Crash Course.

Trump called the Nobel decision an “indelible stain on Norway” and accused the committee of being “Radical Ideologues who are Anti-Democracy, and Enemies of Civilization!” The committee operates independently of Norway’s government.

The president renewed his complaints Saturday morning, listing his diplomatic achievements and asking why neither he nor the United States received the award.

“WOW!” he concluded.