Actress Selma Blair accused of biting flight crew

Actress Selma Blair was arrested Sunday night after allegedly attempting to open an airplane door midflight and assaulting two flight attendants aboard a Delta flight from Los Angeles to New York, according to multiple reports.

Blair, 54, allegedly punched one flight attendant and bit another during the confrontation, TMZ first reported Monday.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey confirmed that officers responded to Delta Flight 938 after it arrived at John F. Kennedy International Airport around 11 p.m. Sunday. Two flight attendants reported injuries, and one was transported to a hospital for further evaluation.

Blair was taken into custody and transported to a hospital for evaluation. The FBI is investigating the incident.

A representative for the actress told TMZ that she had experienced a medical emergency. “Selma experienced a medical emergency that led to the alleged conduct,” the representative said. “Upon landing, she received immediate medical attention and is currently in stable condition.”

The nature of the reported medical emergency has not been disclosed.

Blair, known for her roles in “Cruel Intentions” and “Legally Blonde,” publicly revealed her multiple sclerosis diagnosis in 2018. She has since become an advocate for people living with the chronic neurological disease. In April, Blair said she remained in remission but continued to experience fatigue and other lasting symptoms. There is no confirmed connection between her MS diagnosis and Sunday’s incident.

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Delta said in a statement to Variety that it has “zero tolerance for unruly or unlawful behavior,” adding that passenger and crew safety is its priority.

The airline said the flight landed ahead of schedule despite the incident.