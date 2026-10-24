Trump says Rep. Omar should be removed from Congress over “fake name”

President Donald Trump is demanding that Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., immediately resign from Congress, reviving longstanding allegations about her identity and marriage following a Justice Department court filing that referred to the congresswoman by another name.

“It was just revealed that Ilhan Omar’s name is not Ilhan Omar,” Trump wrote Thursday night on Truth Social, claiming the name she used to win election and take the oath of office was fraudulent.

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The president alleged that Omar’s name was actually “Ilhan Nur Said Elmi,” a name appearing in a federal court filing connected to an investigation into her immigration history.

Trump also repeated the unsubstantiated allegation that Omar married her brother, Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, a claim she has repeatedly denied.

“Because she used a fake name to be sworn in, I assume she must IMMEDIATELY resign from Congress,” Trump wrote.

He then addressed House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., claiming the Democratic Party had effectively surrendered Omar’s seat and declaring that she could no longer legally serve in Congress.

Omar fired back Friday on X.

“Whenever the news turns bad, this creep reaches for one name: mine,” she wrote. “So let’s make it crystal clear. My name has always been Ilhan Omar.”

She accused the president of using the Justice Department to circulate right-wing conspiracy theories and added a pointed reference to Vice President JD Vance, who was born James Donald Bowman.

“Maybe you should focus on what your VP’s real name is,” Omar wrote.

Federal agents searched Omar’s Washington-area home earlier this month as part of an investigation into possible immigration fraud. Omar has not been charged with a crime, and the court filing’s reference to another name does not establish that she committed fraud. In an interview with MSNOW, Omar expressed her frustration with this latest attack and mentioned that she and her family will be moving from the home that was searched.

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Trump’s demand also has no independent legal force. The Constitution gives the House, not the president, authority to expel a member, requiring a two-thirds vote.

The latest confrontation continues Trump’s yearslong campaign against Omar, one of his most outspoken congressional critics.