Philippine police: Meghan Markle’s dad may be offender “of the grossest kind”

Meghan Markle told her estranged father he would never meet her children after learning of allegations of sexual abuse involving minors as Philippine authorities investigate claims that child sexual abuse material was found at his former home.

The Duchess of Sussex reportedly sent Thomas Markle Sr., 82, a final letter in December 2025, while he was hospitalized following a leg amputation. Sources close to Meghan told the BBC that she confronted her father about the allegations, told him authorities were aware of them and said she would never contact him again.

The revelation comes as Philippine Interior Minister Jonvic Remulla warned that evidence gathered so far raised the possibility of serious criminal wrongdoing. “Right now all signs point to a possible sex offender of the grossest kind,” Remulla told The Guardian, emphasizing that forensic examinations must be completed before investigators reach definitive conclusions.

Philippine police are examining materials reportedly discovered by Meghan’s half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr., while clearing out their father’s former home in Cebu. The materials allegedly included hundreds or thousands of images depicting child sexual abuse, along with electronic devices. Remulla said investigators expect forensic results within approximately a week.

Thomas Markle Sr. has emphatically denied the allegations, calling them “sick lies.” He told the Daily Mail that he had nothing to hide and welcomed forensic examination of the devices.

Meghan’s half-sister, Samantha Markle, has also defended their father, accusing their brother Thomas Jr. of fabricating the allegations for financial gain and claiming the computers had been outside their father’s possession for two years.

The investigation has also raised questions about British authorities’ handling of earlier warnings.

London’s Metropolitan Police confirmed Saturday that it received a letter in January 2019 containing allegations of offending outside the United Kingdom. Officers shared the letter with Meghan and Prince Harry’s office but did not forward the allegations to other law enforcement agencies. The department is reviewing its response and considering whether to refer itself to Britain’s police watchdog.

Start your day with essential news from Salon.

Sign up for our free morning newsletter, Crash Course.

Meghan, who has been estranged from her father since before her 2018 wedding, said Friday that she had kept him away from Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to protect them. “I am deeply distressed,” she said, expressing concern for any children who may have been harmed.

The FBI has confirmed awareness of the allegations and offered assistance to Philippine authorities. No charges have been announced, and investigators have not publicly established that Markle Sr. possessed the alleged material.