Trump DOJ’s California noncitizen voter list riddled with errors

More than 40% of people flagged by the Trump administration as suspected noncitizen voters in California aren’t on the state’s current voter rolls, according to a new analysis filed in federal court Saturday, raising fresh questions about the Justice Department‘s efforts to intervene in ballot counting days before the midterm elections.

Researchers with UCLA’s Voting Rights Project examined a list of 20,930 people identified by federal officials as potentially ineligible voters. They found that 8,880 names, or 42%, could not be matched to California’s current voter file.

The analysis also identified at least 22 people who appear to be U.S. citizens, with researchers warning that the number of citizens included on the list could be considerably higher.

The findings were submitted in litigation brought by the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights, which is challenging the administration’s efforts to use federal immigration data to identify suspected noncitizen voters.

🚨 CHIRLA & the UCLA Voting Rights Project have filed a federal lawsuit to defend voting rights ahead of the 2026 midterms. The case seeks equal treatment under the Constitution for all U.S. citizens, regardless of birthplace.

No second-class citizens. No second-class votes. [image or embed] — CHIRLA (@chirla-org.bsky.social) September 3, 2026 at 5:20 PM

The Justice Department demanded that California election officials separate ballots associated with the listed individuals and withhold them from counting until their citizenship can be verified. Federal prosecutors have also warned election officials of potential criminal consequences for knowingly processing ballots cast by noncitizens.

California officials rejected the demands, questioning the list’s reliability and warning that separating ballots could disrupt an election already underway.

On Friday, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected the administration’s emergency request to force California to set aside the disputed ballots. The court concluded that the government had not demonstrated that such extraordinary intervention was legally justified.

Start your day with essential news from Salon.

Sign up for our free morning newsletter, Crash Course.

A federal district judge had previously rejected the request, warning that it could disenfranchise eligible voters and create chaos in the election system.

The Justice Department maintains that its efforts are intended to prevent illegal voting, which is prohibited in federal elections. The administration has defended its data and argued that counting ballots from ineligible voters would undermine legitimate votes.

But the new analysis raises questions about whether the government’s list accurately identifies people who are registered to vote, much less whether they are ineligible.

The dispute comes as millions of Californians have already cast ballots ahead of Tuesday’s midterm elections.