Read Donald Trump's Twitter response to Kathy Griffin's bloody photo

You have to give Kathy Griffin credit for this much: She managed to unite the country in disgust over the Tyler Shields photograph showing her holding a bloodied and quite possibly decapitated Donald Trump head. It's quite an achievement, one that's seeing Americans from both sides of the aisle siding with perhaps the most hated president in living memory.

That hated president himself summed up the views of most when he tweeted on Wednesday that "Kathy Griffin should be ashamed of herself. My children, especially my 11 year old son, Barron, are having a hard time with this. Sick!"

Griffin herself has apologized in a video posted to her Twitter feed, proclaiming that she "went way too far" and saying, "I understand how it offends people. It wasn’t funny. I get it."

It seems that CNN may share that view, as a spokesperson recently said that "we found what she did disgusting and offensive. We are pleased to see she has apologized and asked that the photos be taken down. We are evaluating our New Year's Eve coverage and have made no decisions at this point."

This isn't stopping many conservatives from wrongly claiming that liberals aren't disgusted by Griffin's actions despite the fact that they clearly are.

Note that Trump still hosted Ted Nugent at the White House despite the fact that the rocker repeatedly threatened the life of then president Barack Obama, a Democrat.

Bottom line: because presidents are often the targets of assassination attempts, it is absolutely unacceptable to publicly reference inflicting violence against one — though perhaps Snoop Dogg's recent satirical music video would be an exception.