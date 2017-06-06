Michael Moore announces TrumpiLeaks, a website for anonymous anti-Trump leakers

Progressive activist and filmmaker Michael Moore made headlines last year when he correctly predicted that Donald Trump would defeat Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election. In February he then launched a new website that would help his fellow activists find and participate in anti-Trump resistance events.

Now, Moore has launched what will perhaps be his most important project yet: One that will help whistleblowers who want to expose corruption within the Trump administration.

[salon_video id="14776090"]

The new site on Michael Moore's website is called TrumpiLeaks (presumably a play on words from WikiLeaks). According to Moore, it "provides the most high-powered encryption technology to enable courageous whistleblowers to privately communicate with me and my team." Although he points out that "no form of digital communication is 100 percent secure, the tools we’re using provide the most secure technology possible to protect your anonymity (and if you don’t require anonymity, you can just email me here)."

Moore's tools include a pair of "free, end-to-end encrypted messaging apps" called Signal and Peerio, a "free messaging app with end-to-end encryption that also allows the transfer of documents, photos and videos" called WhatsApp, an encrypted email account, a regular postage mail address and a regular email account.

In an editorial for the Huffington Post explaining his reasoning behind TrumpiLeaks, Moore said that Trump "thinks he’s above the law. He acts like he’s the above the law. He’s STATED that he’s above the law. And by firing Sally Yates, Preet Bharara and James Comey (3 federal officials with SOME authority to hold him accountable) he’s taken the first few steps to make it official."

TrumpiLeaks, by Moore's reckoning, is a tool to hold Trump accountable.

"I know this is risky. I knew we may get in trouble. But too much is at stake to play it safe. And along with the Founding Fathers, I’ve got your back," Moore writes.