Stephen Colbert comes up with new slogans to replace Fox News' "fair and balanced"

It's the end of an era at Fox News as the right-wing cable network has decided to abandon its longtime slogan, "fair and balanced." Stephen Colbert, the host of CBS's "The Late Show," addressed this change during his monologue Thursday night.

"Fox News is droppings its 'fair and balanced' slogan," the comedian informed his audience. "I assume because they finally watched themselves."

"According to a Fox insider, the slogan was dropped because the phrase had been mocked," he added.

Colbert, looking guilty as hell, then put his finger on his lip as if he just got caught doing something wrong.

"I'm sorry," he mouthed to the cameras.

If someone was hoping that Fox News learned the errors of their ways, that can be put to rest. The network has apparently made the switch to its other slogan: "Most watched. Most trusted."

But Colbert said the decision was not taken lightly, offering up alternative slogans that Fox News briefly considered.

"CNN for your angry uncle."

"Thanks for watching, Mr. President."

"You'd be pretty if you smiled more."

Since President Donald Trump assumed the Oval Office, Fox News has had a ratings disaster. The ousting of Bill O'Reilly and the earlier departure of Megyn Kelly has made for a whole new primetime slate.

In May, TV Newser reported that Fox News, once dominant in virtually every time slot, was now losing across the board in the key 25-to-54 demographic.

Any changes at the network cannot necessarily be seen as a sign of maturity or good faith. Fox News needs a ratings boost.