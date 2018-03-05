(AP Photo/Matt York, File)

Robert Mueller is closing in on President Trump. Here's proof

A witness in the probe into alleged Trump-Russia collusion was sent a subpoena requesting a wide range of documents
Matthew Rozsa
March 5, 2018 1:01PM (UTC)

A recent report on the contents of a Grand Jury subpoena sent to a witness in Robert Mueller's investigation reveals that the special counsel is closing in on President Donald Trump.

Last month, the witness was subpoenaed for all communications sent and received regarding ten individuals very close to Trump's 2016 campaign since Nov. 1, 2015 — or less than five months after he announced he was running for president, according to Axios. In addition to Trump himself, the list included former campaign managers Paul Manafort and Corey Lewandowski, former deputy campaign manager Rick Gates, former campaign aides Carter Page and Hope Hicks, Trump's former bodyguard Keith Schiller, Trump's personal lawyer Michael Cohen and political advisers including Roger Stone and Steve Bannon. Of all the individuals on the list, only Cohen and Hicks still work for Trump in either a political or personal capacity — and Hicks' tenure is already coming to an end; she announced her resignation as White House communications director last week.

The fact that so many of the requested documents involve either the president himself or people in his inner circle reinforces earlier reports that Mueller is starting to close in on the chief executive. Last week it came out that Mueller was directly asking relevant people about whether Trump knew that emails from Hillary Clinton's campaign had been hacked prior to the public being aware of this, according to NBC News. The report also revealed that Mueller wants to know whether Trump was in any way involved in the strategic publication of those emails by WikiLeaks and why Trump (like WikiLeaks) has consistently taken a pro-Russia line that seems at odds with the rest of his political philosophy. It has also aimed to learn more about the relationship between Stone and WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.


Matthew Rozsa

Matthew Rozsa is a breaking news writer for Salon. He holds an MA in History from Rutgers University-Newark and is ABD in his PhD program in History at Lehigh University. His work has appeared in Mic, Quartz and MSNBC.

• • •

