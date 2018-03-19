David Hogg, a student survivor from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. (AP/Rich Schultz)

"We're the mass shooting generation!" Parkland survivors express their outrage

The "mass shooting generation" is fighting back against the NRA and its lock on America's legislators


Matthew Rozsa
March 19, 2018 3:48PM (UTC)

The vocal survivors of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School want you to know they're still on the offensive against the NRA and politicians who support them.

"I don't think NRA members are bad people at all. I think they're responsible gun owners that want to become politically active and make their voices heard in this democracy, and I think that's an excellent thing," David Hogg, one of the Parkland survivors and now a gun control activist, told CBS News Monday morning. "I think the problem comes in when it's people at the top of this organization that don't listen to their constituents, and continue to scare people into buying more guns, creating more violence, so they can scare more people and sell more guns." He added, "The people at the top of the NRA are no longer working for the people that are in their organization. They're working on behalf of the gun lobby."

Hogg kicked off his weekend of speaking out on Friday, in a commercial he posted to his Twitter account, asking, "What if our politicians weren’t the bitch of the NRA?"

A group of Parkland shooting survivors also expressed their outrage during an appearance on "60 Minutes" on Sunday night.

"The thing about it is that, we are the generation that has had to be trapped in closets waiting for police to come or waiting for a shooter to walk into our door. We are the people that know what it's like firsthand," one student explained.

Hogg interjected, "We're the mass shooting generation."


Matthew Rozsa is a breaking news writer for Salon. He holds an MA in History from Rutgers University-Newark and is ABD in his PhD program in History at Lehigh University. His work has appeared in Mic, Quartz and MSNBC.

